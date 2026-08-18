Lakshya Sen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championship 2026 Round Of 64 Match In India?

BWF World Championship 2026: After PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty made a victorious start in the opening day of BWF World Championship 2026, fans will be keen to see Lakshya Sen make an impact too. Sen, a highly promising and accomplished shuttler, is one of the biggest medal hopes for India and will face Austria’s Collins Valentine Filimon in the Men’s Singles Round of 64 category on August 18, Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been slightly inconsistent but has still had a meteoric rise in the last few years. Sen had snaffled the No.1 spot in the BWF World Junior rankings in 2017 and clinched Asian Junior Championship gold in 2018 a year later. He also won BWF titles on multiple occasions, including India Open, Canada Open, Syed Modi International, Australian Open and Dutch Open. He fell inches short of winning the England Open in 2022, clinching silver in the high-profile or prestigious 1000 event. The Paris Olympics in 2024 saw Sen reach the semi-final of the men’s singles event, thereby becoming the first Indian male badminton player to get there. However, the Uttarakhand-born athlete finished fourth.

Some of the major international medals include winning Gold in the Men’s Singles category in Commonwealth Games 2022 silver in the mixed team event. Additionally, Sen Clinched Bronze in BWF World Championships in 2021, followed by gold in the Thomas Cup the following year, cementing himself as the key member of India’s historic side. The Asian Games 2023 saw the 25-year-old win silver in the men’s team event and Bronze medals in team and mixed team categories of Asian Team Championships.

It will be Sen’s first meeting against his Austrian opponent; hence, there might be some unfamiliarity on both side. It should still be a cracking contest.

When will the BWF World Championship match 2026 between Lakshya Sen and Collins Valentine Filimon begin?

As per the current schedule, the match is slated to begin at 15:45 PM IST.

Where to watch the BWF World Championship match 2026 between Unnati Hooda and Thet Htar Thuzar in India, Malaysia and Worldwide?

For fans in India, the live telecast will be available on Sports18, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

Fans in Malaysia can catch the action Live on Astro.

Fans belonging to the remaining countries can stream it live on BWF TV (YouTube).