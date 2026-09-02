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Home > Sports News > Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16

Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16

Lakshya Sen’s China Masters campaign ended in the opening round after a 14-21, 7-21 defeat to Canada’s Victor Lai. The Indian badminton star’s poor 2026 run continues, while Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the Round of 16.

Lakshya Sen lost in the opening round at the China Masters 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Lakshya Sen lost in the opening round at the China Masters 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 09:53 IST

Lakshya Sen at China Masters: On Wednesday, Lakshya Sen’s China Masters campaign was terminated after he was beaten by Canada’s Victor Lai in two games. Lakshya Sen, the Indian badminton player, lost the match in the opening round to Victor Lai from Canada. He was not able to score any points in Shenzhen. It ended with a 14- 21, 7- 21 defeat.

China Masters: Lakshya Sen Goes Down Against Victor Lai

This latest loss is another tough defeat for Sen at the hands of the Canadian, extending their 2026 head-to-head to 3-1 in the latter’s favour. Lai has been on an incredible run against Lakshya this year, already defeating him four times in fact, having also emerged victorious at the Thomas Cup as well as in the round of 16 in the China Open in July; he then went on to successfully avenge his loss at their first meeting, a brutal three-game All England Open semifinal in March which Sen had won.

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Lakshya Sen’s Poor Run Continues

Lakshya is forced to leave the tournament very early following yet another poor performance at the World Championships in New Delhi, where he lost to USA’s Garret Tan in the second round. Lakshya was to face Alex Lanier, but the French player pulled out after winning a title in Delhi, so instead of Lanier, Lakshya had to meet Sen Lai again.

China Masters: Kidambi Srikanth Qualifies For Round of 16

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Yu-jen in the round of 32 with a match score of 21-13, 21-10. Before this match, Kidambi had lost to Yu-jen in the first round at the Syed Modi International tournament in 2023, which the Chinese Taipei shuttler had won. Kidambi Srikanth’s first-game victory was overwhelming, while he remained poised even in the second game, and this was evident.

Meanwhile, Srikanth will now face Victor Lai in the Round of 16.

Indian Shuttlers at China Masters

Later in the day, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto won their Round of 32 fixture in Mixed Doubles 21-8, 21-9. The Indian pair defeated Thailand’s Tonkid Saeheng and Tonrug Saheng. Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani will be playing on the 2nd September in Mixed Doubles.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Singles, Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag will be in action on the second of September. 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action late on the 2nd of September in Men’s Doubles. 

Also Read: Enzo Fernandez Transfer News: Argentine Star Matches Premier League Record | Check Top 5 EPL Transfer Fees of All-Time

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Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16
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Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16

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Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16
Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16
Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16
Lakshya Sen Out of China Masters 2026 After Victor Lai Defeat; Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Round of 16

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