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Home > Sports News > Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?

Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?

In a star-studded day for India, along with PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty, Satwik-Chirag will be in action, Lakshya Sen is slated to make an appearance too at the BWF World Championships 2026.

Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match? (Image Credits: X)
Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match? (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 11:18 IST

BWF World Championships 2026: In a star-studded day for India, along with PV Sindhu, Ayush Shetty, Satwik-Chirag will be in action, Lakshya Sen is slated to make an appearance too at the BWF World Championships 2026. Wednesday, August 19 will see the 25-year-old facing United States of America’s (USA) Garrett Tan in the Round of 32 match in New Delhi in a bid to continue his quest for a medal.

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A former World Championships bronze medallist, the youngster overcame Austria’s Filimon Collins-Valentine 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 in the opening round. As for Tan, he brushed past Switzerland’s Tobias Kuenzi 21-4, 21-15 to set up a clash with Sen. Since it will be their first meeting, there will be some unknowns and it is bound to make the clash an exciting one.

The 25-year-old has been slightly inconsistent but has still had a meteoric rise in the last few years. Sen had snaffled the No.1 spot in the BWF World Junior rankings in 2017 and clinched Asian Junior Championship gold in 2018 a year later. He also won BWF titles on multiple occasions, including India Open, Canada Open, Syed Modi International, Australian Open and Dutch Open. He fell inches short of winning the England Open in 2022, clinching silver in the high-profile or prestigious 1000 event. The Paris Olympics in 2024 saw Sen reach the semi-final of the men’s singles event, thereby becoming the first Indian male badminton player to get there. However, the Uttarakhand-born athlete finished fourth.

Some of the major international medals include winning Gold in the Men’s Singles category in Commonwealth Games 2022 silver in the mixed team event. Additionally, Sen Clinched Bronze in BWF World Championships in 2021, followed by gold in the Thomas Cup the following year, cementing himself as the key member of India’s historic side. The Asian Games 2023 saw the 25-year-old win silver in the men’s team event and Bronze medals in team and mixed team categories of Asian Team Championships.

When will the BWF World Championships match 2026 between Lakshya Sen and Garrett Tan begin?

The match is currently scheduled to commence at 12:40 PM. However, it could also be delayed.

Where to watch the BWF World Championships match 2026 between Lakshya Sen and Garrett Tan in India, Malaysia and Worldwide?

In India, the live telecast of the game between Lakshya Sen and Garrett Tan shall be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 SD. The live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

For fans in Malaysia, the live telecast is available on Astro, while the rest of the world can catch the Live Streaming on BWF TV (YouTube).

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Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?
Tags: BWF Championship 2026BWF World Championships 2026Garrett TanLakshya Sen

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Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?
Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?
Lakshya Sen vs Garrett Tan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round Of 32 Match?
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