Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch China Open 2026 Round Of 16 Match In India?

Lakshya Sen China Open 2026 Live Streaming: Lakshya Sen, following his victory over Yushi Tanaka, is now in the Round of 16. The 24-year-old will face Canada’s Victor Lai. Having aced first-round exits in his last two tournaments, Sen would be glad that he crossed the first hurdle by defeating Japan’s Tanaka. For his upcoming match against 12th-ranked Lai, Sen, ranked 10th, would be a slight favourite. Here is a look at how and where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Round of 16 clash from the China Open 2026 in India.

Sen’s recent form paints a sad story and makes him an overwhelming disappointment in recent tours. The Commonwealth Gold medalist last won a title all the way back in November 2025, when he defeated Yushi Tanaka in Australia Open. As the search for a title stretches to eight months, Sen would be hoping to create an impact at the China Open, and Canada’s Lai stands in his way in the Round of 16.

Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai China Open 2026 Live Streaming Details

Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai will be competing in the Round of 16 at the China Open 2026. The two shuttlers vying for a quarter-final berth are expected to put up a match that fans would not want to miss. Below are the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai China Open 2026 live streaming and broadcast details.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai China Open 2026 match take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, Round of 16 clash in China Open 2026 is going to take place on Thursday, 23rd July 2026.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai China Open 2026 match start?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai, Round of 16 in China Open 2026 match will start at 5:20 PM in China (2:50 P.M. IST) in Jiangsu, China on Thursday, 23rd July.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai China Open 2026 match be played?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Round of 16 clash from China Open 2026 will be played at Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, Jiangsu, in China.

Where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai China Open 2026 match in India?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Round of 16 match from the China Open 2026 is available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai China Open 2026 match for free?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Round of 16 match from the China Open 2026 can be watched for free on the BWF TV YouTube Channel.

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