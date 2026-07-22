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Home > Sports News > Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land

Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he intends to return to India after 16 years following a significant legal victory in the long-running 2009 IPL South Africa Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Modi, who has been living outside India since 2010, said the Appellate Tribunal's verdict has finally brought an end to a legal battle that stretched over 16 years.

Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here's When He Is Expected to Land
Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here's When He Is Expected to Land

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 17:54 IST

Lalit Modi Announces India Return: Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he intends to return to India after 16 years following a significant legal victory in the long-running 2009 IPL South Africa Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Modi, who has been living outside India since 2010, said the Appellate Tribunal’s verdict has finally brought an end to a legal battle that stretched over 16 years.

Sharing the development after the tribunal’s ruling, Modi expressed relief at the outcome and revealed that he now plans to return to India by the end of 2026 or in the early months of 2027. The decision marks a major turning point in one of Indian cricket’s most high-profile legal cases involving the former IPL commissioner.

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Why Is Lalit Modi Returning to India?

Lalit Modi’s decision comes after the Appellate Tribunal granted him major relief in the FEMA case related to the 2009 edition of the IPL, which was held in South Africa. The tribunal’s ruling effectively ended the lengthy legal proceedings that had been ongoing since 2010.

Following the verdict, Modi stated that the outcome had cleared a major hurdle and paved the way for his return. He added that after spending more than a decade and a half overseas, he now looks forward to coming back to India and moving on from the prolonged legal dispute.

“I’m really happy with the verdict yesterday. It’s really been a great day. Sixteen years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth. I’m really happy that the tribunal has ruled in my favour. I was only concerned with the well-being of the IPL and nothing and nothing at all. That is the most dear to me. Now that chapter is behind me, I’m going to move on in my life and I’m looking forward to coming back to India.”

“I will come back probably end of this year or early next year. My daughter is due with my grandson in October and hopefully everything will be well and I’ll be back in India.”

When Is Lalit Modi Expected to Return?

According to Lalit Modi, he is expected to return to India by the end of 2026 or early 2027. While he has not confirmed an exact date for his arrival, he indicated that preparations are underway following the favourable tribunal verdict.

Modi has remained outside India since 2010 while contesting multiple legal matters. His expected return would mark his first visit to the country in approximately 16 years and is likely to attract significant attention across the cricketing fraternity and legal circles.

Why Did Lalit Modi Leave India?

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 after facing investigations into alleged financial irregularities connected to the IPL. Over the years, he has resided primarily in London while contesting various legal proceedings related to financial and regulatory matters.

Widely regarded as the architect of the IPL, Modi played a pivotal role in transforming the league into one of the biggest sporting properties in the world. Despite his contributions to Indian cricket, his tenure ended amid controversy, leading to years of legal battles before the latest tribunal verdict offered him significant relief.

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Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land
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Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land
Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land
Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land
Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land

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