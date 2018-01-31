Welcoming the decision of Bombay HC to allow Lalit Modi to cross-examine the witnesses in a FEMA case against him, his lawyer has said that the truth will prevail. He expressed hope that the witnesses will be present before the court as per the schedule set by Bombay HC. The court had earlier stressed that RBI, central government and the organisers should now consider if conducting IPL is in the interest of games/sports itself.

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi’s attorney Mehmood Abdi has welcomed the decision of Bombay High court allowing him to cross-examine the witnesses in an Enforcement Directorate case relating to IPL operations where Mr Modi is an accused among others including senior BCCI officials. Expressing his happiness at the judgement Mr Abdi said in a statement, “The judgment as we’d been hoping on the basis of our arguments has vindicated the stand of Mr Lalit Modi that his fundamental rights would be prejudiced if he is not allowed to cross-examine and challenge the statements of all those who have deposed against him. We believe that it is indeed essential that anyone relevant must be subject to be cross-examined either in the long-disputed BCCI disciplinary proceedings or the ongoing matters before the ED adjudicating authority,” he said.

Mr Abdi added that he hopes that the scheduled determined by the Bombay HC would be adhered to by the witnesses. He stressed that the truth will prevail. The Bombay HC on Tuesday had allowed a petition filed by Mr Modi challenging the authority of ED not permitting him to cross-examine the witnesses in the FEMA case against him. The court had directed that the witnesses should be presented before the court for cross-examination. “We believe that the truth is now going to see the light of day, under the full & fair glare of the judiciary,” he had said.

The court had further said that the cash-rich league was a centre of several violations and RBI, central government and the organisers must decide if they want to continue with it. “IPL has led to serious violations… IPL has made us familiar with phrases like betting and fixing of matches. RBI, central government and the organisers should now consider if conducting IPL is in the interest of games/sports itself,” the court said.