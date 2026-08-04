LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026

Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026

Lalrinliana Hnamte scored twice on his SC Delhi debut as the Delhi side came from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup 2026.

Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Stun Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026. Photo: Durand Cup Media
Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Stun Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026. Photo: Durand Cup Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 21:58 IST

Lalrinliana Hnamte enjoyed a dream competitive debut for Sporting Club Delhi, scoring twice within five minutes to help his side overturn a first-half deficit and defeat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their IndianOil Durand Cup Group C encounter at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Tuesday, August 4.

Jamshedpur FC appeared on course for victory after Sanan Mohammed opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. However, Hnamte produced a sensational response after the break, finding the net in the 51st and 56th minutes to complete SC Delhi’s comeback.

You Might Be Interested In

The result puts Jamshedpur at the top of Group C with three points from two matches, although SC Delhi are level on points despite having played only once. The difference between the sides currently comes down to goal difference.

Jamshedpur started brightly and looked particularly dangerous down the flanks. Sanan repeatedly troubled the SC Delhi defence with his pace and direct running, while Raynier Fernandes, fresh from his hat-trick in the team’s previous match, came close to breaking the deadlock.

SC Delhi also threatened, with Mohammed Aimen producing an excellent individual run before seeing his effort hit the post.

Jamshedpur eventually took the lead through Sanan. Pronay Halder won possession and sent a precise long ball forward, allowing Sanan to beat his marker inside the box before firing a powerful left-footed shot past Nora Fernandes.

SC Delhi improved as the half progressed and nearly equalised before the interval, but Joseph Sunny was unable to convert after Hnamte had delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

The visitors finally found their breakthrough six minutes after the restart. Aimen’s low shot appeared routine for Albino Gomes, but the wet conditions caused problems for the Jamshedpur goalkeeper, who spilled the ball. Hnamte reacted fastest and calmly put the rebound away.

Five minutes later, the midfielder completed the turnaround. Augustine Lalrochana did brilliantly on the wing before finding Hnamte inside the area, with the new signing producing a composed first-time finish with his left foot.

Jamshedpur struggled to regain their early momentum after falling behind. They did create a late opening, but Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu fired over the bar in stoppage time.

SC Delhi nearly added a third when Brazilian newcomer Rodriguinho created an opportunity shortly after coming on, but a Jamshedpur defender made a crucial last-ditch intervention.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men late on after Ashutosh Mehta received a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Sanan. However, SC Delhi held firm during the remaining minutes to secure a memorable victory and begin their Durand Cup campaign with three valuable points.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026
Tags: ashutosh mehtaaugustine lalrochanaDurand Cupdurand cup 2026Durand Cup 2026 resultsdurand cup group chnamte braceIndianOil Durand CupJamshedpur FCjamshedpur fc latestjamshedpur fc vs sc delhilalrinliana hnamtelalrinliana hnamte debutrodriguinhosanan mohammedSC Delhisc delhi comebackSC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FCSporting club Delhi

RELATED News

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: Date, Time, Top Seeds, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty And Full Details

Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online

Is Nora Fatehi Dating Moroccan Footballer Yassine Bounou? Bollywood Actor-Cum Singer Breaks Silence on Viral Romance Rumours

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs DGD LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs WDL LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

LATEST NEWS

Indian Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea After Explosive Boat Attack; All 14 Crew Rescued

Who Was Pradeep Rawat? Lagaan And Ghajini Actor Dies At 74 After Cancer Battle

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’

Yogesh Rawat And Akanksha Choudhary For Bigg Boss 20? Fans Make Their Wish Loud And Clear After Teaser Drop

Dr Batra’s® Introduces HairGain — India’s First Advanced Hair Regrowth Treatment Powered by 50 Billion Exosomes

Mobile App Development by AppDev.company to Accelerate Business Growth

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result @icmai.in: Check How To Download CMA Result 2026, Toppers List

Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh

Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026
Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026
Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026
Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS