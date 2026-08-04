Lalrinliana Hnamte Scores Twice On Debut As SC Delhi Beat Jamshedpur FC In Durand Cup 2026

Lalrinliana Hnamte enjoyed a dream competitive debut for Sporting Club Delhi, scoring twice within five minutes to help his side overturn a first-half deficit and defeat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in their IndianOil Durand Cup Group C encounter at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Tuesday, August 4.

Jamshedpur FC appeared on course for victory after Sanan Mohammed opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. However, Hnamte produced a sensational response after the break, finding the net in the 51st and 56th minutes to complete SC Delhi’s comeback.

The result puts Jamshedpur at the top of Group C with three points from two matches, although SC Delhi are level on points despite having played only once. The difference between the sides currently comes down to goal difference.

Jamshedpur started brightly and looked particularly dangerous down the flanks. Sanan repeatedly troubled the SC Delhi defence with his pace and direct running, while Raynier Fernandes, fresh from his hat-trick in the team’s previous match, came close to breaking the deadlock.

SC Delhi also threatened, with Mohammed Aimen producing an excellent individual run before seeing his effort hit the post.

Jamshedpur eventually took the lead through Sanan. Pronay Halder won possession and sent a precise long ball forward, allowing Sanan to beat his marker inside the box before firing a powerful left-footed shot past Nora Fernandes.

SC Delhi improved as the half progressed and nearly equalised before the interval, but Joseph Sunny was unable to convert after Hnamte had delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal.

The visitors finally found their breakthrough six minutes after the restart. Aimen’s low shot appeared routine for Albino Gomes, but the wet conditions caused problems for the Jamshedpur goalkeeper, who spilled the ball. Hnamte reacted fastest and calmly put the rebound away.

Five minutes later, the midfielder completed the turnaround. Augustine Lalrochana did brilliantly on the wing before finding Hnamte inside the area, with the new signing producing a composed first-time finish with his left foot.

Jamshedpur struggled to regain their early momentum after falling behind. They did create a late opening, but Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu fired over the bar in stoppage time.

SC Delhi nearly added a third when Brazilian newcomer Rodriguinho created an opportunity shortly after coming on, but a Jamshedpur defender made a crucial last-ditch intervention.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men late on after Ashutosh Mehta received a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Sanan. However, SC Delhi held firm during the remaining minutes to secure a memorable victory and begin their Durand Cup campaign with three valuable points.