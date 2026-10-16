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Home > Sports News > Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record At Just 19! Check Full Stats

Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record At Just 19! Check Full Stats

Lamine Yamal Champions League Record: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has reportedly surpassed Kylian Mbappe to become the youngest player to reach 25 Champions League goal contributions. His two assists powered Barcelona’s 4-1 comeback against Galatasaray, adding another milestone to his growing list of records in European football.

Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record At Just 19! Check Full Stats

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 15:36 IST

Lamine Yamal Champions League Record: Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has reportedly become the youngest player to register 25 goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League, overtaking Kylian Mbappe’s previous age record. The Spanish teenager reached the milestone after providing two assists in Barcelona’s 4-1 comeback win over Galatasaray.

Lamine Yamal Surpasses Kylian Mbappe’s Record



Lamine Yamal continues to make history in European football. The Barcelona forward reached 25 Champions League goal contributions at the age of 19 years and 92 days, moving ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who achieved the same tally at 20 years and 306 days.

The milestone highlights Yamal’s growing influence in the competition, where he has contributed through both goals and assists despite his young age.



Barcelona travelled to Istanbul for their Champions League league-phase fixture against Galatasaray on October 13, 2026. The hosts initially took the lead through Aleksey Batrakov in the 28th minute, but Joao Cancelo brought Barcelona level before the break.

Two Assists Help Yamal Make Champions League History

Yamal played a decisive role in Barcelona’s second-half turnaround. He created Fermin Lopez’s goal in the 50th minute and then set up Anthony Gordon just three minutes later.

Karim Adeyemi added another goal in the 65th minute as Hansi Flick’s side completed a 4-1 victory. Yamal’s creativity and ability to unlock the Galatasaray defence earned him the Player of the Match award.

The win also gave Barcelona their second victory in as many matches in the Champions League league phase.

Lamine Yamal vs Kylian Mbappe: Champions League Stats

While Yamal has moved ahead in the race to reach 25 goal contributions at the youngest age, Mbappe’s overall Champions League scoring numbers remain substantially higher.

According to the statistics cited before the Galatasaray match:

  • Lamine Yamal: 12 goals in 35 Champions League appearances.

  • Kylian Mbappe: 72 goals in 100 Champions League appearances.

  • Yamal’s milestone: Youngest player to reach 25 goal contributions, at 19 years and 92 days.

  • Mbappe’s previous record: Reached 25 goal contributions at 20 years and 306 days.

Mbappe also scored 13 Champions League goals before turning 20, while Yamal had recorded 11 before his 19th birthday. The figures underline the different ways the two forwards have made their mark: Mbappe through prolific scoring and Yamal through a combination of finishing and playmaking.

Note: Champions League statistics can vary depending on the match cut-off and the source used. The figures above reflect the pre-match statistics and milestone details provided for this report.

Lamine Yamal’s Champions League Records

The Galatasaray match added another achievement to Yamal’s growing list of records in Europe’s premier club competition. His notable milestones include:

  • Youngest Champions League starter: Started against Porto aged 16 years and 83 days in October 2023.

  • Youngest player to score and assist in a Champions League match: Achieved the feat against Benfica in March 2025, aged 17 years and 241 days.

  • Youngest Champions League semi-final goalscorer: Scored against Inter in April 2025, aged 17 years and 291 days.

  • Most Champions League goals before turning 18: Five goals.

  • Champions League goals before turning 19: Eleven goals.

  • Youngest player to reach 25 Champions League goal contributions: Reached the mark at 19 years and 92 days, overtaking Mbappe’s previous record.

Yamal’s latest milestone further establishes his place among the competition’s most influential young players. Although Mbappe continues to hold a much larger overall goal tally, the Barcelona winger’s record-breaking start to his Champions League career adds another chapter to their emerging statistical comparison.

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Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record At Just 19! Check Full Stats
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Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record At Just 19! Check Full Stats
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