Lamine Yamal Faces Legal Action For Hiring Dwarf Entertainers For His Birthday Party

In Spain, the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias will sue Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal for entertaining guests with dwarfism during his birthday celebration.

According to reports, Yamal hired dwarfs to entertain visitors at his coming-of-age party on July 13, the day he turned eighteen.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias, which raised awareness of the problem and addressed dwarfism, is cited by the Spanish outlet AS.

In an official statement, the Association said, “The Association will take legal and public action and condemns the involvement of people with dwarfism for entertainment purposes at Yamal’s celebration.”

The uproar arose from the adolescent FC Barcelona winger’s extravagant 18th birthday celebration last week.

Yamal apparently spent a lot of money on the historic event, which attracted a star-studded guest list that included colleagues, influencers, streamers, and Spanish-language music artists like Bizarrap, Duki, Ozuna, and Bad Gyal. Yamal was raised in the Rocafonda area of Mataró, just outside of Barcelona.

Online backlash against the dehumanizing treatment of those with disabilities

However, ADEE’s social media post has sparked a firestorm of online criticism, with many people demanding more consideration and deference for the treatment of individuals with disabilities at both public and private gatherings.

The group made it plain that it views the usage of people with dwarfism as degrading and unacceptable, but it did not specify who hired the performers or what function they performed during the celebration. In order to stop such occurrences in the future, the organization is currently advocating for more awareness and regulatory changes.

Until ADEE’s sharply worded denunciation, there had been no indications of danger, at least not publicly, even though the celebration continued far into the morning.

The following morning, Yamal was even spotted returning to Barcelona’s training facility for his regular medical examinations in advance of the preseason preparations for what will be his first full season as a legal adult.

Last season, Yamal was outstanding for the Blaugrana, helping Hansi Flick’s team win both the Copa del Rey and La Liga. For Barcelona’s upcoming campaign, the Spain international is anticipated to don Lionel Messi’s recognizable No. 10 shirt.

