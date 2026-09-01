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Home > Sports News > ‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO

‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Lamine Yamal lookalike in India: Kerala’s 15-year-old Allen James has become a social media sensation after going viral for his uncanny resemblance to the Barcelona and Spain football star. The Class 10 student from Kollam plays football as a defender and has seen his following soar after a viral video featuring him crossed 14 million views on Instagram. Allen, who is also a fan of Lionel Messi and Argentina, now hopes Yamal himself notices his striking resemblance.

Keralam's teenager, Allen James, has gone viral for being Lamine Yamal's lookalike. Image Credit: ANI
Keralam's teenager, Allen James, has gone viral for being Lamine Yamal's lookalike. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 13:19 IST

India’s Lamine Yamal: He appeared to be Lamine Yamal, a star from Spain and Barcelona, arriving in Keralam. The football sensation’s features, hairdo, and smile are strikingly similar. However, a closer examination reveals that this is 15-year-old Allen James from Chakkuvally in Kollam, Keralam’s own “Yamal.”

Keralam’s Teenager Lamine Yamal’s Lookalike



Allen has now become a local social media sensation, with his striking resemblance to Yamal drawing widespread attention. Although people had pointed out the similarity earlier, a video featuring Allen, filmed and shared by block panchayat member and vlogger Nikhil Manohar, brought the resemblance to a much wider audience.

Videos of Allen wearing a Yamal jersey further fuelled the interest. One of the videos posted by Manohar has garnered more than 14 million views on Instagram.

But Allen’s connection with football goes beyond his appearance. A Class 10 student of Peruvazhi Government High School, he is an active member of his school football team and plays in defence. While Yamal is known for his attacking exploits, Allen prefers to operate in the defensive line.

Football runs in the family, with his brother also playing the sport. Allen is a passionate fan of Lionel Messi and Argentina, even though he has developed a special admiration for Yamal.

Allen James’ Life Changes After Fans Notice Lamine Yamal Resemblance

The sudden social media attention has brought a noticeable change in Allen’s life. From having around 200 followers on social media, his following has now crossed 20,000. He is also being invited to local events as a guest, with people eager to meet Keralam’s lookalike of the Spanish star.

“Many people have been telling me since long ago that I look like Yamal, but I never really paid much attention to it. I suddenly became noticed around the World Cup. After the video went viral, my life changed. I would love to receive a message from Yamal. People in my locality are very happy. I also hear jokes and comments on social media, but I don’t take them seriously,” Allen said.

“I have been playing football since childhood. I prefer playing in defence. I like Yamal, but Messi and Argentina are my favourites,” he added.

Allen James Wishes to Hear From Lamine Yamal

Despite the attention and occasional online trolling, Allen says he is enjoying the unexpected popularity. His biggest wish now is to hear directly from the footballer he resembles.

For the young footballer from Chakkuvally, one viral video has turned a familiar resemblance into an unexpected taste of stardom — and he is now waiting for a message from the real Lamine Yamal.

(With ANI Inputs)

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‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO
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‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO
‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO
‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO
‘Lamine Yamal’ In India? Meet 15-Year-Old Allen James From Keralam Who Has Gone Viral | WATCH VIDEO

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