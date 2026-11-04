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Home > Sports News > Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King

Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King

Lamine Yamal Champions League Record: Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has surpassed Kylian Mbappe to claim a historic goalscoring record in the UEFA Champions League. The teenage superstar reached the milestone with a crucial strike against Aston Villa, adding another remarkable achievement to his rapidly growing list of records in European football.

Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 14:49 IST

Lamine Yamal Champions League Record: Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has achieved another remarkable milestone in European football, moving ahead of Kylian Mbappe to become the highest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history among players aged under 20. The Spanish youngster reached the landmark with a stunning finish against Aston Villa, further strengthening his reputation as one of world football’s brightest talents.

Lamine Yamal continues to rewrite the record books despite his young age. The Barcelona forward found the back of the net during his side’s Champions League clash against Aston Villa, taking his tally in Europe’s premier club competition beyond the previous benchmark set by Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe.

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The achievement adds another chapter to Yamal’s extraordinary rise at Barcelona. Having already established himself as a key figure in Hansi Flick’s attacking setup, the teenager is now making his mark among the most prolific young players the Champions League has ever witnessed.

Lamine Yamal Overtakes Kylian Mbappe 

Yamal’s latest strike took his Champions League tally to 14 goals, putting him ahead of Mbappe’s previous teenage record of 13. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland occupies the third position with 10 goals in the same age category.



The Barcelona forward reached the milestone at 19 years and 113 days, having featured in 37 Champions League matches. Mbappe, meanwhile, had accumulated 13 goals across 23 appearances before celebrating his 20th birthday.

What makes Yamal’s achievement particularly impressive is how early he entered the European spotlight. The winger made his Champions League debut against Royal Antwerp in September 2023, when he was just 16.

Although he initially had to wait for his maiden European goal, the youngster gradually developed into one of Barcelona’s most influential attacking players. His consistent contributions have now taken him past one of the biggest names in modern football.



Yamal’s Goal Sets Barcelona On Course For Aston Villa Victory

The historic moment arrived during Barcelona’s encounter against Aston Villa at Spotify Camp Nou. Yamal broke the deadlock in the seventh minute after capitalising on a defensive mistake by the English side.

A misplaced attempt to play out from the back presented Barcelona with an opportunity, and Yamal made the most of it. The Spanish international collected possession inside the penalty area before producing a composed left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

His early breakthrough gave Barcelona the perfect start as they looked to dominate proceedings against Unai Emery’s side.

Raphinha subsequently took centre stage in the second half, scoring twice to seal a convincing 3-0 victory for the Catalan giants.

Lamine Yamal Continues To Chase More Records At Barcelona

Yamal’s latest achievement further underlines his growing influence in European football. Despite being only 19, he has already become an important part of Barcelona’s plans and continues to deliver on some of the biggest stages.

Overtaking Mbappe’s teenage Champions League record is another significant milestone in his rapidly developing career. With several years remaining before he turns 20, Yamal has already set a benchmark that will be difficult for the next generation of footballers to surpass.

For Barcelona, the emergence of Yamal as a record-breaking superstar could prove invaluable as they continue their pursuit of European glory.

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Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King
Tags: UEFA Champions League

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Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King

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Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King
Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King
Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King
Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King
Lamine Yamal Shatters Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record, Becomes UCL’s New Teenage King

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