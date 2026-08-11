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Home > Sports News > Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead

Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead

Lamine Yamal expressed solidarity with Colombia after a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed over 100 people and injured hundreds across the country.

Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead. Photo X
Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 18:47 IST

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has expressed his solidarity with the people of Colombia following the devastating earthquake that struck the South American nation, leaving more than 100 people dead and hundreds injured.

Yamal took to Instagram to share a message of support for those affected by the disaster. Alongside the Colombian flag, heart and strength emojis, the teenage football star wrote, “Mucho ánimo y fuerza al pueblo Colombiano” (Lots of strength and courage to the Colombian people), offering his thoughts to the victims and their families.

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His message came shortly after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, August 10. The epicentre was located near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region, with the tremor causing widespread destruction across several parts of the country.

The scale of the disaster quickly became apparent as emergency teams were deployed to areas hit by collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure. Cali, Pereira, Quibdó and Manizales were among the places to report significant destruction. According to reports available on Tuesday, at least 111 people had died, while hundreds more were injured.

Rescue operations have continued as authorities search through rubble for survivors. The situation has been particularly challenging in parts of Chocó because of difficult terrain and disrupted communications, making it harder for officials to assess the full extent of the damage.

The earthquake has also caused extensive damage to homes and other structures. Reports indicated that more than 1,600 buildings had been damaged, with dozens completely collapsing, while emergency services worked to assist those trapped beneath debris.

For Yamal, the gesture comes against the backdrop of his growing connection with Colombia. The Spain international has previously attracted significant attention in the country, including during a recent visit to Medellín, where he appeared alongside Colombian music figures Ryan Castro and Westcol.

Messages from prominent athletes and footballers often carry significant weight across Latin America, where sporting personalities frequently use their platforms to express solidarity following major natural disasters.

Yamal’s brief Instagram post therefore offered a simple but public show of support at a time when Colombia continues to deal with the aftermath of one of its most powerful earthquakes in recent history. As rescue and relief efforts continue, the footballer’s message echoed the sentiments of people around the sporting world standing with those affected by the tragedy. 

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Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead
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Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead
Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead
Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead
Lamine Yamal Stands With Colombia After 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Leaves Over 100 Dead

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