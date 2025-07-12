LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lamine Yamal Turns 18: Every Record He Broke Before Turning 18

Lamine Yamal Turns 18: Every Record He Broke Before Turning 18

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has kicked off his 18th birthday celebrations with a mix of star-studded excitement and familial affection. The young forward decided to start the festivities a day early by hosting close friends and family for a private dinner, even though his birthday is officially on Sunday, July 13.

Before reaching eighteen, not even Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were as exceptional.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 00:51:02 IST

When Lamine Yamal made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2023, the football world was blown away.  After two years, the teen is among the greatest in the world.

From making his debut at the age of 15, to becoming one of the world’s most talented players in 2023–2024 and, finally, becoming one of the greatest players in the world in 2024–2025, Yamal’s career has taken off.

During his brief career, Yamal has already taken home five trophies.  He has won two La Liga championships, one Copa Del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.  He was celebrating Spain’s victory in the 2024 European Championship at this time last year.  In addition, he currently holds the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy.

The 18-year-old from Rocafonda, Catalonia, is enjoying his birthday on Sunday. Let us  examine the long number of records that Yamal has broken since his professional debut as he enters maturity and is at last permitted to consume alcohol, cast a ballot, and operate a motor vehicle in Spain.

Barcelona’s youngest debutant

On April 29, 2023, Yamal made his Barcelona debut in La Liga at Camp Nou against Real Betis. He was only 15 years and 290 days old when he made his official Barcelona debut, breaking the previous record held by Ansu Fati by more than a year.

The youngest player in La Liga to start a game

In the Catalans’ 2023–24 La Liga curtain-raiser, Yamal began the team’s first game months after making his professional debut.  He broke the previous record set by Fabrice Olinga of Malaga by 60 days, becoming the youngest player to start a game in Spain’s top division at the age of 16 years and 38 days. In addition to being the youngest La Liga winner, Yamal is the youngest player to both score and assist in the league.

Spain’s youngest debutant for the national team

In a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Georgia on September 8, 2023, Yamal made history as the youngest player to ever play for Spain’s senior national team.  He became La Roja’s youngest goal scorer ever when he scored a goal to celebrate replacing the injured Dani Olmo at the age of 16 years and 57 days. The athlete from whom he removed two records?  Gavi, his Barcelona partner.

During Spain’s 2024 European Championship winning campaign, Yamal set numerous milestones, but one stands out above the others: he became the youngest goal scorer in the history of the competition. Perhaps the highlight of Yamal’s career to date was his incredible goal against France in the semifinals. Yamal had previously dazzled everyone with his skill in 2023–2024, but his incredible goal to spark Spain’s comeback made him a global star. Yamal became the youngest goal scorer in Euros history with the goal. He broke the previous record set by Swiss international Johan Vonlathen, who scored at the age of 18 years and 141 days in the 2004 tournament, at 16 years and 362 days.

The youngest athlete to begin a Champions League game

 When Yamal made his Champions League debut in October 2023 against Porto, he was just 16 years and 83 days old, making him Barcelona’s youngest-ever Champions League debutant. Additionally, Yamal made history by being the youngest player to start a match in the greatest club championship in Europe. The former Chelsea player playing for Anderlecht in the 1990s exceeded Celestine Babayaro’s record by three days.

The youngest goal scorer in the history of El Clasico

In addition to becoming the youngest player to ever play in the legendary Barcelona vs. Real Madrid rivalry, Yamal is also the youngest goal scorer in El Clasico history. At the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 4–0 in the first El Clasico of the 2024–25 campaign.  At the age of just 17 years and 105 days, Yamal struck a stunning goal for Barca’s third goal to cement his place in the rivalry’s history books.

