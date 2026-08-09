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Home > Sports News > Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García has revealed she is undergoing three months of treatment after recurrent kidney and bladder infections.

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have? Photo X
Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have? Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 20:47 IST

Inés García has opened up about a personal health issue after a worrying message on social media left many of her followers concerned. The influencer, who has frequently found herself in the spotlight because of her relationship with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, clarified that her latest update was related to her health rather than the speculation surrounding her personal life.

García used her Instagram Stories to explain that she had undergone a series of medical tests after experiencing recurring health problems. The tests helped doctors determine the cause of the symptoms and led to a treatment plan that will continue for several months.

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According to the information she shared, García is dealing with recurrent infections affecting her kidneys and bladder. The condition has required medical attention and monitoring, with the influencer now set to undergo around three months of treatment.

Her health update came amid another period of intense interest in her personal life. García and Yamal’s relationship has been closely followed since they made their romance public in 2026, with developments involving the pair regularly becoming the subject of social media discussion.

Relationship Rumours Surround Inés García And Lamine Yamal

The constant attention surrounding the couple has also resulted in a number of rumours. At various points, speculation about a possible breakup emerged when García and Yamal appeared less frequently together on social media.

Another widely circulated claim involved an alleged pregnancy. However, the story was subsequently linked to manipulated material and posts from accounts that were not genuine.

As a result, García’s latest social media activity initially prompted fresh speculation among some followers. Her subsequent explanation, however, made it clear that the concern was related to her health.

The influencer’s decision to discuss her medical situation publicly has also allowed her to address the issue directly rather than letting speculation dominate the conversation.

Inés García Begins Treatment

With the medical examinations completed, García can now concentrate on following the treatment prescribed for her recurring infections. Her decision to share the update also provides her followers with some clarity about the reason behind her recent concerns.

While her relationship with Yamal continues to attract considerable public attention, García’s latest message has shifted the focus towards her recovery.

For now, the influencer is expected to remain under medical supervision during the treatment period. Her latest update serves as a reminder that social media speculation can often obscure the real circumstances behind a public figure’s posts.

García’s priority now appears to be completing her treatment and returning to good health, while keeping her followers informed about her recovery on her own terms.

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Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?
Tags: Barcelonabladder infectioncelebrity health updatekidney infectionLamine YamalLamine Yamal GirlfriendLamine Yamal girlfriend healthLamine Yamal NewsLamine Yamal relationship

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Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?
Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?
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