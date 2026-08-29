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Home > Sports News > Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren

Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren

Formula One World Champion Lando Norris has announced a contract extension with McLaren until at least the year 2030 as the development came out on August 29, Saturday.

Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren. (Image Credits: X)
Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 17:01 IST

Formula One World Champion Lando Norris has announced a contract extension with McLaren until at least the year 2030 as the development came out on August 29, Saturday. Addtionally, Norris hinted that he would see out also his career with McLaren.

“No reason to want to even put a thought ​into somewhere else” – Lando Norris

The 26-year-old Briton, winner of the last two races in Hungary and the Netherlands, broke the news to McLaren employees at a friends and family day at the Woking factory. McLaren said there was also a multi-year option to commit beyond 2030, and Norris had ​been gifted an MCL39 car from last season when he became the team’s first drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.
Speaking earlier ​to reporters, Norris said the deal came at a perfect time for team morale and motivation, but the figures ⁠seen in some media speculation were wide of the mark.
“At the minute there’s really no reason to want to even put a thought ​into somewhere else. I kind of want my whole career to be with McLaren because I’m happy here and I don’t want to change. I ​want to fight with McLaren even when things are not going well and I want to win with McLaren when things are going amazingly well. So yeah, I’ll be very, very happy at the end of my career to say that McLaren was the only team I’ve been with,” he said.
Norris made his McLaren F1 debut in ​2019, after joining in 2017 as a test and simulator driver, and has now won 13 grands prix with the reigning constructors’ champions, as ​well as 18 poles.
“This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together,” said team principal Andrea Stella. “With him ‌and Oscar (Piastri), ⁠we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula One.”
Some media reports have suggested the new deal would put the Briton third in Formula One’s pay rankings, behind only Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Hamilton.
One speculated that Norris’s new salary could be around €60 million ($69.6 million) a ​year.
“I feel like I should earn ​as much as that,” he grinned ⁠in response to a mention of what four-time champion Verstappen and seven-time champion Hamilton might be on.
Norris also said there had been some interest from other teams, but none expressed towards them, and it would have felt like a betrayal to go anywhere ​else.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren
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Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren
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