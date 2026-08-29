Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren

Norris made his McLaren F1 debut in ​2019, after joining in 2017 as a test and simulator driver, and has now won 13 grands prix with the reigning constructors’ champions, as ​well as 18 poles.

“This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together,” said team principal Andrea Stella. “With him ‌and Oscar (Piastri), ⁠we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula One.”

Some media reports have suggested the new deal would put the Briton third in Formula One’s pay rankings, behind only Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Hamilton.

One speculated that Norris’s new salary could be around €60 million ($69.6 million) a ​year.

“I feel like I should earn ​as much as that,” he grinned ⁠in response to a mention of what four-time champion Verstappen and seven-time champion Hamilton might be on.