Lando Norris Confirms Extension Until 2030, Hints At Ending His Career With McLaren

Formula One World Champion Lando Norris has announced a contract extension with McLaren until at least the year 2030 as the development came out on August 29, Saturday. Addtionally, Norris hinted that he would see out also his career with McLaren.
“No reason to want to even put a thought into somewhere else” – Lando Norris
“At the minute there’s really no reason to want to even put a thought into somewhere else. I kind of want my whole career to be with McLaren because I’m happy here and I don’t want to change. I want to fight with McLaren even when things are not going well and I want to win with McLaren when things are going amazingly well. So yeah, I’ll be very, very happy at the end of my career to say that McLaren was the only team I’ve been with,” he said.
“This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together,” said team principal Andrea Stella. “With him and Oscar (Piastri), we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula One.”
“I feel like I should earn as much as that,” he grinned in response to a mention of what four-time champion Verstappen and seven-time champion Hamilton might be on.