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Home > Sports News > Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC

Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC

Langsning FC came from two goals down to hold Nongkseh SS&CC to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Group E clash at the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup.

Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SSCC. Photo Durand Cup Media
Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SSCC. Photo Durand Cup Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 23:42 IST

Langsning FC showed tremendous resilience to recover from a two-goal deficit and secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against Nongkseh SS&CC in a captivating Group E encounter of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime after a pair of costly defensive mistakes, the hosts transformed the contest with a spirited second-half display, scoring twice in the space of five minutes to earn a valuable point in the fiercely contested Shillong derby.

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The opening stages saw both teams settle into the game cautiously before Langsning gradually began dictating possession. Their aggressive pressing, direct passing and trademark long throws repeatedly tested the Nongkseh defence, forcing the visitors to spend long periods inside their own half.

Langsning nearly found the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Nongkseh goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh was caught out of position. However, Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw produced a superb goal-line clearance to keep the scores level.

Moments later, Syed Ahmed appeared to have scored a spectacular long-range effort, only for the assistant referee’s flag to cut short the celebrations after an offside decision.

The disallowed goal proved costly as Nongkseh struck first against the run of play in the 29th minute. A misplaced pass in midfield sparked a swift counterattack, allowing Shano Tariang to calmly slot the ball past Rajat Paul Lyngdoh and hand the visitors the lead.

Nongkseh doubled their advantage nine minutes later following a defensive lapse. Goalkeeper Lyngdoh failed to deal with a loose ball near the byline, enabling Sheen Stevenson to keep the attack alive before captain Hardy Nongbri tapped into an empty net.

Despite trailing by two goals, Langsning refused to surrender. The hosts came close before halftime but were denied once again by another outstanding goal-line clearance, this time from Chesterpoul Lyngdoh.

The turnaround began almost immediately after the restart. Just three minutes into the second half, Chusrang C’s long throw created chaos inside the penalty area, allowing Mebanshngain Kurkalang to head home and reduce the deficit.

Barely two minutes later, the home supporters erupted again. Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem floated an inviting cross into the box, where Syed Ahmed rose above the defence to power a header beyond the advancing goalkeeper and restore parity.

With momentum firmly on their side, Langsning pushed for a winner, while Nongkseh remained dangerous on the counterattack. Both sides created opportunities during an entertaining closing spell, and the intensity increased as challenges flew in across the pitch.

Nongkseh almost stole all three points in stoppage time when Hardycliff Nongbri’s header drifted just wide of the post.

In the end, neither side could find a decisive goal as the Shillong derby ended in an entertaining draw, leaving both teams with a point after an action-packed contest filled with drama, determination and attacking football.

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Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC
Tags: durand cup 2026Durand Cup resultsfootball news IndiaGroup E Durand CupHardy NongbriIndian FootballIndianOil Durand CupLangsning FCMebanshngain KurkalangMeghalaya footballShano TariangShillong DerbySyed Ahmed

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Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC

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Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC
Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC
Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC
Langsning FC Produce Stunning Comeback to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Nongkseh SS&CC

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