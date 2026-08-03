Langsning FC Run Riot After Half-Time, Hammer Mumbay FC 5-0

Langsning FC announced their arrival in the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup in spectacular fashion, thrashing Mumbay FC 5-0 in a Group E encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The Durand Cup newcomers endured a goalless opening 45 minutes but turned on the style after the break, scoring five times to secure a comprehensive victory in front of their home supporters. Syed Ahmed was the star of the show with a brace, while Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar and substitute Samuel Phawa also got on the scoresheet.

Both teams started with 4-3-3 formations, but it was Langsning who quickly established themselves as the more threatening side. Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Syed Ahmed and Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem formed the attacking trio for the hosts, with Rajat Paul Lyngdoh guarding the goal. Mumbay FC started with Afzar Noorani and Rohit Mirza leading the attack, while Jebishan L was tasked with keeping goal.

The visitors had the ball in the net early on, but their celebrations were cut short when the effort was ruled out for offside.

Langsning gradually took control thereafter, using the width of the pitch to put pressure on the Mumbay defence. The hosts created several promising openings, including a number of one-on-one situations, but could not find the decisive finish. Ryngkhlem also tested the goalkeeper with a long-range attempt.

Mumbay were increasingly forced to retreat, with Langsning dominating possession and piling bodies forward. The visitors even needed a vital goal-line clearance late in the first half to keep the scores level. Langsning went into the break having enjoyed close to 60 per cent possession and registering 10 attempts.

The breakthrough came just six minutes into the second half. Langsning had already won six corners before earning another, and the seventh proved decisive. An inswinging delivery picked out Syed Ahmed, who rose above the defence and directed a powerful header beyond the goalkeeper.

The hosts continued to create chances after taking the lead. Samuel missed a major opportunity inside the box, while Ryngkhlem narrowly failed to find the target from close range. Mumbay responded by making two substitutions around the hour mark, hoping to alter the course of the game.

Instead, Langsning doubled their advantage in the 65th minute. A precise left-footed cross found Syed Ahmed, who produced another excellent aerial finish to beat his marker and complete his brace.

Mumbay struggled to generate a sustained response. Afzar Noorani came closest when he unleashed a dipping long-range effort, but Lyngdoh was alert enough to tip the ball over the bar. Langsning remained dangerous at the other end, with Dibormi coming close to adding a third after breaking into the box.

The third goal eventually arrived in the 89th minute. Mukhim kept his composure when presented with an opening and calmly finished past the advancing goalkeeper to put the result beyond doubt.

There was still time for two more goals.

Dibormi produced a moment of individual brilliance in the fourth minute of stoppage time, curling a superb left-footed effort into the top corner from a crowded situation inside the attacking area.

Moments later, substitute Samuel Phawa put the finishing touch on a remarkable evening. He unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from outside the box that flew into the net, completing Langsning’s five-goal demolition.

The statistics underlined the hosts’ superiority. Langsning registered 25 attempts, with 12 on target, while Mumbay managed only five shots and just two efforts on target.

For the Durand Cup debutants, it was a statement victory and the perfect beginning to their maiden campaign.