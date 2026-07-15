Lanka Premier League 2026: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details, New Rules And All You Need to Know

Lanka Premier League 2026: The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to begin on Friday, July 17, with defending champions Jaffna Titans taking on Galle Marvels in the tournament opener. The month-long competition will feature five franchises battling across 24 league matches before the playoffs and final. Several international stars, along with Sri Lanka’s leading cricketers, are set to take part as the tournament continues to serve as one of the country’s premier T20 competitions.

LPL 2026 will once again be played across multiple venues in Sri Lanka, with Colombo, Kandy and Dambulla hosting matches. The final is scheduled for August 10. The league also introduces a few playing-condition changes aimed at improving over-rates and making matches more entertaining for fans.

Lanka Premier League 2026 Teams

Colombo Strikers

Dambulla Sixers

Galle Marvels

Jaffna Titans

Kandy Falcons

Lanka Premier League 2026 Live Streaming Details

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the tournament through the official television broadcast partners, while live streaming will be available on the tournament’s designated digital platforms across various regions. International broadcast availability differs country-wise, with official rights holders carrying live coverage throughout the competition.

New Rules Introduced For LPL 2026

The 2026 edition introduces a number of updated playing conditions. Captains will face stricter penalties for slow over-rates, while teams are encouraged to maintain faster match tempos. Tournament organisers have also aligned several playing regulations with the ICC’s latest T20 playing conditions to ensure consistency across international franchise competitions.

Previous Lanka Premier League Champions

2020: Jaffna Stallions

Jaffna Stallions 2021: Jaffna Kings

Jaffna Kings 2022: Jaffna Kings

Jaffna Kings 2023: B-Love Kandy

B-Love Kandy 2024: Jaffna Kings

Jaffna Kings 2025: Jaffna Titans

LPL 2026: Tournament Format

Each of the five teams will play the others twice during the league stage. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the playoffs. The first and second-placed teams will meet in Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth-placed sides will contest the Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier 1 will face the Eliminator winner in Qualifier 2, with the winner advancing to the final on August 10.

Lanka Premier League 2026 Full Schedule

July 17: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants

July 18: Kandy Royals vs Dambulla Sixers; Galle Gallants vs Colombo Kaps

July 19: Dambulla Sixers vs Jaffna Kings; Colombo Kaps vs Kandy Royals

July 21: Dambulla Sixers vs Kandy Royals

July 22: Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Kaps; Dambulla Sixers vs Galle Gallants

July 23: Kandy Royals vs Colombo Kaps; Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings

July 25: Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals; Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps

July 26: Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings; Galle Gallants vs Dambulla Sixers

July 28: Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings

July 29: Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals; Colombo Kaps vs Dambulla Sixers

July 30: Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals

August 1: Colombo Kaps vs Galle Gallants

August 2: Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Sixers

August 5: Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

August 7: Qualifier 2

August 8: Final

Match Timings (IST): Afternoon matches begin at 3:00 PM, while evening matches start at 7:30 PM.

Lanka Premier League 2026 Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the tournament live on Star Sports Network, while digital streaming will be available on the FanCode App and Website.

In Sri Lanka, matches will be broadcast on SLTMobitel/PEOTV and streamed through Sri Lanka Cricket’s official digital platforms. Viewers in the USA can watch on Willow TV and Willow Xtra/Sling TV, while Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Go will provide coverage in the United Kingdom.

Lanka Premier League 2026 Full Squads

SC Jaffna Kings

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage, Avishka Fernando, David Wiese, Ibrahim Zadran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dilshan Madushanka, Lizaad Williams, Dipendra Airee, Kamil Mishara, Traveen Mathews, Mohommed Shiraz, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kugathas Mathulan, Praveen Manisha and Nishan Madushka.

Colombo Kaps

Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Ben McDermott, Jimmy Neesham, Binura Fernando, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Milan Ratnayake, Janith Liyanage, Shahnawaz Dahani, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thanuka Dabare, Movin Subasingha, Mohammed Haris, Hasan Mahmud, Kushal Bhurtel, Malsha Tharupathi, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Wanuja Sahan and Anthony Pragasam.

Kandy Royals

Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali, Vijay Shankar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Daniel Sams, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Brandon McMullen, Dale Phillips, Zahir Khan, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Muditha Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Mihira, Pawan Sandesh, Dushan Hemantha and Isitha Wijesundera.

Galle Gallants

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Charith Asalanka, Eshan Malinga, Rassie van der Dussen, Litton Das, Mohammad Nawaz, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lasith Croospulle, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Akif Javed, Sam Harper, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Haider Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dinura Kalupahana, Uri Koththigoda, Kasun Rajitha and Sachindu Colombage.

Dambulla Sixers

Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Sahibzada Farhan, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Niroshan Dickwella, Pavan Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Mohammed Wasim Jr., Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayatilake, Gulbadin Naib, Dian Forrester, Shadley Schalkwyk, Vishva Kumara and Gayana Weerasinghe.