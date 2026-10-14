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Home > Sports News > LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Liverpool aim to beat LASK in the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase. Check LASK vs LIV predicted lineups, team news, injury updates, match prediction, kick-off time, and live streaming details in India on SonyLIV.

LASK Linz will host Liverpool in the Champions League 2026/27. Image Credit: X
LASK Linz will host Liverpool in the Champions League 2026/27. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 19:48 IST

LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Liverpool will look to bounce back from their disappointing Premier League defeat to Manchester City when they take on LASK Linz in the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase on Wednesday, October 14. The Reds travel to Austria for their second league-phase fixture, hoping to secure another European victory after opening their campaign with a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid. 

LASK wants their first points badly after a 1-0 defeat to AEK Athens in the opener. Back at the Raiffeisen Arena, the Austrian side can count on home support against Liverpool, who are fighting a few injury problems of their own.

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LASK Linz vs Liverpool: Match Details

  • Match: LASK Linz vs Liverpool

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026/27

  • Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

  • Kick-off: 10:15 PM IST

  • Venue: Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

LASK Linz vs Liverpool: Team News

Liverpool are expected to miss Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai due to injury concerns. Giovanni Leoni, Hugo Ekitike and Conor Bradley are also reported long-term absentees, leaving the visitors with limited attacking options. Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola could be crucial to Liverpool’s chances.

LASK will be without Moses Usor, George Bello and Ramiz Harakate. Sasa Kalajdzic and Christoph Lang are expected to spearhead the home side’s attack.

LASK Linz vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

LASK (3-5-2): Jungwirth; Cedeno, Mbuyamba, Andrade; Jorgensen, Ljubicic, Bogarde, Horvath, Dibango; Kalajdzic, Lang.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas. 

LASK Linz vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can watch the Champions League clash live on Sony Sports Network television channels and stream it through SonyLIV. 

LASK Linz vs Liverpool: Prediction

Despite injury problems and a recent domestic blip, Liverpool are favourites. But they have had European pedigree and have a stronger squad with more in attack, and this should be enough against an LASK team that is still seeking its first points in the group.

Prediction: LASK Linz 1-2 Liverpool.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Lisandro Martinez Slams Manchester United Management After Atletico Madrid Defeat, Demands More Signings

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LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
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LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
LASK Linz vs Liverpool Prediction: Who Will Win in LASK vs LIV? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

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