Late Goal Secures Brazil’s 2-1 Victory Over Chile

An 89th-minute strike by substitute Luiz Henrique gave Brazil a dramatic 2-1 win against Chile in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Thursday. The victory means Brazil, under pressure and led by coach Dorival Junior, will finish the ninth round of the round-robin competition in fourth place in South American qualifying.

Argentina Maintains Lead Despite Draw with Venezuela

Earlier, Lionel Messi’s Argentina played to a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in a match delayed by 30 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch at Monumental Stadium in Maturin. Argentina remains atop the 10-team competition with 19 points from nine matches. Colombia follows in second with 16 points despite a 1-0 loss to Bolivia, while Uruguay sits third with 15 points and could close the gap when they face Peru on Friday. Brazil currently holds 13 points.

Should Uruguay win their upcoming match, Argentina’s lead in the standings could be reduced.

Brazil’s Comeback Triumph Over Chile

Chile, one of the lower-performing teams in South American qualifying, opened the scoring just seconds into the match at the National Stadium in Santiago. Veteran striker Eduardo Vargas headed the ball past goalkeeper Ederson to give the hosts an early lead.

Brazil struggled to create opportunities but managed to equalize during stoppage time at the end of the first half, thanks to a header from new striker Igor Jesus. Despite dominating possession in the second half, Brazil couldn’t break through Chile’s defense until the final moments, when Luiz Henrique took a shot from the edge of the box to secure the win. The goal left several Chilean players in despair.

Henrique, celebrating the victory, said, “This shirt means a lot. It is a great feeling for us to wear it. We know what is happening, but we wanted to change it. Our fans can be sure we will fight always for this team. We are the only five-time World Cup champions, we will play with passion.”

Brazil’s next match is against Peru in Brasilia, while Chile will travel to Colombia.

Messi Returns as Argentina Draws Against Venezuela

Argentina took the lead in the 13th minute through defender Nicolás Otamendi, who scored after a cross from Messi and a misplay by Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo. However, Salomón Rondón equalized for Venezuela in the 65th minute with a header, securing a draw for the only South American team yet to appear in a World Cup.

After the match, Messi acknowledged the difficult conditions, saying, “The pitch did not help us do what we wanted to do.” Messi returned to the national team after missing two previous qualifying rounds due to ligament damage in his right ankle.

Venezuelan defender Jon Aramburu emphasized his team’s determination, stating, “The rain affected the match, we couldn’t play well. We drew against a team that everyone knows of its potential. But this team is here to beat them, to compete.”

Venezuela will face Paraguay in their next match, while Argentina will host Bolivia on Tuesday.

Bolivia Shocks Colombia in High-Altitude Clash

Colombia, previously the last unbeaten team in South American qualifying, suffered a 1-0 loss to Bolivia at the Municipal Stadium in El Alto, more than 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) above sea level. The victory pushed Bolivia into fifth place with 12 points and marked their first win over Colombia in 21 years.

The lone goal came in the 58th minute when Miguel Terceros, also known as Miguelito, dribbled past two defenders before unleashing a powerful shot to give Bolivia the lead. Despite being reduced to 10 men after Héctor Cuéllar was shown a red card in the 21st minute for a dangerous tackle, Bolivia remained competitive throughout the match.

Reflecting on the victory, Terceros said, “We are a young team that wants to change history. Now we will travel to Argentina thinking about winning.”

Bolivia has not qualified for a World Cup since 1994.

Ecuador and Paraguay Share Points in Goalless Draw

Elsewhere on Thursday, Ecuador and Paraguay played out a 0-0 draw. Ecuador remains in fourth place with 12 points, ahead of Bolivia on goal difference. Paraguay sits in eighth place with 10 points, just outside an automatic qualifying spot.