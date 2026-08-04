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Home > Sports News > Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When Will Neeraj Chopra Play Next? Date, Time, Venue And Javelin Throw Schedule

Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When Will Neeraj Chopra Play Next? Date, Time, Venue And Javelin Throw Schedule

Neeraj Chopra is set to compete at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 on August 21 in Switzerland. The Indian javelin throw star returns after winning Commonwealth Games silver and aims to earn crucial Diamond League points ahead of the season-ending Brussels Diamond League Final.

Neeraj Chopra will next be in action in the Lausanne Diamond League 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Chopra will next be in action in the Lausanne Diamond League 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 13:23 IST

Lausanne Diamond League 2026: Neeraj Chopra, India’s top javelin thrower and a two-time Olympic podium finisher, will make his comeback at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 after recently participating at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Indian superstar intends to be right back in the mix and keep up with the Diamond League’s schedule for the other races. He will have this Lausanne Diamond League, one of the major stops on the Wanda Diamond League, as his main event right after Glasgow’s Commonwealth Meet.

The Lausanne Diamond League is expected to be held on August 21 2026 at the renowned Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. This is Wanda Diamond League circuit upcoming step on the one and a last chance for athletes to score points before the season-ending Diamond League Final in Brussels.

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Lausanne Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra’s Next Event

Following his performances at the Commonwealth Games, Chopra will probably compete in the men’s javelin throw in Lausanne and that’s expected to be another Diamond League points and momentum race with a lot of big names.

Lausanne Diamond League 2026 Details

Event Details
Competition Lausanne Diamond League 2026
Date and Time August 21, 2026 and 12:30 AM IST (August 22)
Venue Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland
Event Men’s Javelin Throw
Indian Athlete Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 Season So Far

Neeraj Chopra’s 2026 campaign has been well-managed through injury fears that were raised earlier in the year. The Indian superstar has since returned to international competition and slowly gained momentum before the Commonwealth Games 2026. The 28-year-old secured a silver medal in Glasgow by tossing it 85. 83 metres with his throw.

With only Silesia and Zurich ahead of the Diamond League Final in Brussels, the Lausanne meet is a pivotal point in the season. Good results are necessary for athletes at these meets to gain or maintain spots for qualifying to the major finals and the championship itself.

Who Could Challenge Neeraj Chopra?

The Lausanne field is anticipated to showcase a number of renowned throwers, including the Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Rumesh Pathirage, who has been one of the best in the men’s Javelin event this whole season. Their participation should pave the way for yet another interesting confrontation as some of the sports giants compete.

Even if Chopra could not win the gold medal in Glasgow, the Indian athlete has shown in his time that he is one of the most regular javelin throwers in the world. Lausanne gives Chopra another chance to hit back and bolster his chances of winning the Diamond League Final. His track record suggests that another podium finish remains a distinct possibility.

Also Read: WATCH Video: 50-Foot High-Mast Floodlight Collapses at Vizag Railway Stadium Amid Strong Winds, Inquiry Ordered

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Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When Will Neeraj Chopra Play Next? Date, Time, Venue And Javelin Throw Schedule
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Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When Will Neeraj Chopra Play Next? Date, Time, Venue And Javelin Throw Schedule

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Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When Will Neeraj Chopra Play Next? Date, Time, Venue And Javelin Throw Schedule
Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When Will Neeraj Chopra Play Next? Date, Time, Venue And Javelin Throw Schedule
Lausanne Diamond League 2026: When Will Neeraj Chopra Play Next? Date, Time, Venue And Javelin Throw Schedule
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