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Home > Sports News > Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works

Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works

Laver Cup 2026: The Laver Cup 2026 returns to The O2 Arena in London from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27, with Team Europe taking on Team World in the ninth edition of the team tennis competition. Here is all you need to know about Laver Cup including prize money, format, teams and others.

Laver Cup 2026: Preview, Format, Groups, Schedule, History, Prize Money and All You Need to Know
Laver Cup 2026: Preview, Format, Groups, Schedule, History, Prize Money and All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 15:51 IST

Laver Cup 2026: The Laver Cup 2026 returns to The O2 Arena in London from Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27, with Team Europe taking on Team World in the ninth edition of the team tennis competition. Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, features Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik and Casper Ruud, while Team World, led by Andre Agassi, includes Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Brandon Nakashima, Alexander Bublik, Learner Tien and Francisco Cerundolo. Here is all you need to know about Laver Cup including prize money, format, teams and others.

Laver Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Event: Laver Cup 2026
  • Date: Friday, September 25 to Sunday, September 27, 2026
  • Venue: The O2 Arena, London
  • Surface: Indoor Hard Court
  • Teams: Team Europe vs Team World
  • Team Europe Captain: Yannick Noah
  • Team World Captain: Andre Agassi
  • Total Prize Pool: $1.5 million

Laver Cup 2026 Format

The Laver Cup features six players from Europe against six players from the rest of the world across five sessions over three days. Matches are played in singles and doubles, with contests played as best-of-three sets and a 10-point match tiebreak used if the players split the first two sets. A win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup. If the teams are tied 12-12 after the scheduled matches, a final overtime doubles match is played to decide the winner.

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Laver Cup 2026 Groups And Teams

Team Europe: Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud. Captain: Yannick Noah. Vice-Captain: Tim Henman.

Team World: Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Brandon Nakashima, Alexander Bublik, Learner Tien, Francisco Cerundolo. Captain: Andre Agassi. Vice-Captain: Patrick Rafter.

Laver Cup 2026 Schedule

  • Friday, September 25: Day session at 1:00 PM BST with two singles matches; night session at 7:00 PM BST with one singles and one doubles match.
  • Saturday, September 26: Day session at 1:00 PM BST with two singles matches; night session at 7:00 PM BST with one singles and one doubles match.
  • Sunday, September 27: Final session begins at 12:00 PM BST with one doubles match followed by up to three singles matches if required. A deciding doubles match will be played if the teams are tied 12-12.

Laver Cup 2026 Prize Money

The total prize pool for the Laver Cup 2026 is $1.5 million. Every player on the winning team receives $250,000, while there is no team-result payout for players on the losing side. Players also receive individual appearance fees, which vary according to their ATP singles ranking at the specified post-French Open 2026 ranking cutoff. Laver Cup matches do not award ATP ranking points. The prize-money structure was changed in 2023, when payouts for the losing team were removed.

  • Winning team member: $250,000
  • Losing team member: $0 in team payout
  • Appearance fee: Varies according to ATP ranking
  • Total event purse: $1.5 million

Laver Cup History

Team Europe won the first four editions of the Laver Cup, triumphing in Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021. Team World then claimed its first title in London in 2022 and successfully defended it in Vancouver in 2023. Team Europe regained the trophy in Berlin in 2024 before Team World won again in San Francisco in 2025 by a 15-9 scoreline. Team Europe has won three of the last five editions, while Team World enters the 2026 tournament as the defending champion.

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Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works
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Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works
Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works
Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works
Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works
Laver Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Format, Prize Money, History And How Team Europe vs Team World Works

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