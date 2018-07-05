In a new development, the Law Commission on Thursday recommended that gambling and betting on sports, including cricket, should be allowed as regulated activities. These activities should also be taxed under the direct and indirect tax regimes to be used as a source for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Law Commission on Thursday recommended that gambling and betting on sports, including cricket, should be allowed as regulated activities and they should also be taxable under the direct and indirect tax regimes, used as a source for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Besides this, the commission has also recommended the linking Aadhar or PAN card of an individual indulging in betting and gambling and making the transaction cashless to regulate illegal activities such as money laundering.

The Law Commission further said that in order to regulate gambling, the state can adopt a model law or otherwise the Parliament may legislate in the exercise of its powers under Articles 249 or 252 of the Constitution. If the model law is formulated under the Article 252, other then the consenting states, the rest will be free to adopt it.

Also Read: Subramanian Swamy claims Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine, will fail dope test

Meanwhile apart from recommending to legalise betting in sports including cricket and gambling, the Law Commission has also proposed for linking Aadhaar or PAN cards so that if there are transactions in this regards, they could be recorded in order to maintain transparency in the system and also to curb activities including money laundering or other illegal activities. The commission plans to make a transaction in this regard cashless to curb illegal activities.

Also Read: JNU sedition case: Umar Khalid’s rustication, financial penalty on Kanhaiya Kumar upheld by JNU panel

Updating …

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More