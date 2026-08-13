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Home > Sports News > Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup

Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup

Jamshedpur FC thrashed Indian Air Force FT 6-0 as teenager Lawmsangzuala scored a hat-trick and Aman C.K. provided four assists in the Durand Cup.

Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup. Photo Durand Cup Media.
Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup. Photo Durand Cup Media.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 20:41 IST

Jamshedpur FC produced a sensational second-half display to storm past Indian Air Force Football Team 6-0 in their final Group C fixture of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Thursday.

The Red Miners were inspired by teenage forward Lawmsangzuala, who scored a remarkable hat-trick within 25 minutes, while Aman C.K. delivered a four-assist masterclass. Raynier Fernandes and Aman also found the net before substitute Rayan C. completed the rout.

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The emphatic victory moved Jamshedpur into contention for a quarter-final berth as one of the best second-placed teams. Their qualification, however, depends on the outcome of the final Group D fixture between Shillong Lajong and Langsning FC.

Jamshedpur made the perfect start, taking the lead as early as the fourth minute. Aman C.K. embarked on a determined run before finding Raynier Fernandes, who calmly finished the move to put the Red Miners ahead.

The Airmen struggled to cope with Jamshedpur’s pressing and movement, although they had a chance to draw level just before half-time. Albino Gomes parried an effort into the path of Aman Khan, but the Indian Air Force forward was unable to convert from close range.

Jamshedpur therefore entered the break with a narrow 1-0 advantage despite controlling much of the opening period.

The second half was an entirely different story. The introduction of Lawmsangzuala proved decisive as the teenager quickly transformed Jamshedpur’s attacking threat.

Aman C.K. set up the youngster for his first goal in the 55th minute, delivering a precise cross that Lawmsangzuala converted from close range. Nine minutes later, the same combination struck again, with Aman supplying his third assist of the afternoon for another composed finish from the young forward.

Aman then joined the goalscoring party in the 71st minute. Raynier Fernandes chose to square the ball inside the penalty area, allowing Aman to turn and place a left-footed effort into the net.

Lawmsangzuala completed his hat-trick eight minutes later. Aman delivered another excellent cross, his fourth assist of the match, and the teenager powered a header home from point-blank range.

Jamshedpur were not finished. Substitute Rayan C, also a teenager, added the sixth goal in the 84th minute after receiving a pass from Lawmsangzuala before drilling a low left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Despite several saves from Indian Air Force goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil, Jamshedpur’s attacking quality proved too much.

The victory lifted Jamshedpur to second among the best runners-up, behind East Bengal FC. Their quarter-final place will be determined after the final Group D match later in the day.

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Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup
Tags: 135th Durand CupAman CKAman CK assistsdurand cup 2026durand cup group cDurand Cup latest newsDurand Cup Quarter FinalsDurand Cup resultsIndian Air Force FTIndian FootballIndianOil Durand CupJamshedpur FCJamshedpur FC 6-0jamshedpur fc durand cupJamshedpur FC quarter-finalJamshedpur FC vs Indian Air ForceLawmsangzualaLawmsangzuala hat-trickRayan CRaynier Fernandes

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Lawmsangzuala Hat-Trick Powers Jamshedpur FC to 6-0 Win Over Indian Air Force in Durand Cup
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