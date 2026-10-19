Leeds United vs Manchester United: Michael Carrick’s Team Suffers Worst Ever Start to Premier League in 40 Years

Leeds United vs Manchester United: Michael Carrick’s Manchester United endured another frustrating Premier League outing after being held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United on October 18, 2026. The result extended United’s disappointing start to the 2026-27 campaign, raising further questions about their consistency and ability to compete with the league’s leading sides.

The headline claim that United have recorded their worst start in 40 years needs to be assessed against their points tally and historical league records. Nevertheless, dropping points against Leeds represents another setback for Carrick, who faces mounting pressure to turn the team’s performances into victories.

Leeds United 1-1 Manchester United: Match Report

Manchester United scored in the 35th minute when Bryan Mbeumo completed the attack that was set up by Youri Tielemans. It gave Carrick’s team a foothold on which to build, but they were unable to preserve their lead after the break.

The hosts got back in the 51st minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned home from almost close range from a corner. United could not get back into the game as the hosts grew into it, with their defensive fragility and attacking quietness yet again costing them dear.

The draw means United have now gone six games without a win in all competitions, increasing pressure on Carrick’s tactical choices and how he may halt this run.

Manchester United Record Worst Start in 40 Years

The statistics emphasise the scale of United’s problems. The club has managed only one victory and seven points from their opening seven Premier League games, to leave them 13th.

United have achieved their lowest number of wins this far into a top-flight campaign since 1986, which is the club’s worst start to the league season in nearly four decades. Their up-and-down results have put them 9 points adrift of the top three, which is quite a huge gap for a team chasing promotion.

Since assuming the reins in May 2026, Carrick knew he had placed himself in a difficult situation but was still confident in what his side could do.

He maintained the team could still have a successful season, calling the Leeds display something of a new beginning. There was better organisation at the back from United, but the failure to turn the performance into three points proved there’s still work to be done.