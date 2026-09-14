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Home > Sports News > Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Leeds United will host Newcastle United at Elland Road on Monday, September 14, in the final Premier League fixture of gameweek four. The two sides head into the contest after contrasting results in the EFL Cup, with Leeds suffering a 6-3 defeat to Chelsea while Newcastle United secured a 1-0 victory over Millwall. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and probable starting XIs.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle's Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle's Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:14 IST

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Leeds United will host Newcastle United at Elland Road on Monday, September 14, in the final Premier League fixture of gameweek four. The two sides head into the contest after contrasting results in the EFL Cup, with Leeds suffering a 6-3 defeat to Chelsea while Newcastle United secured a 1-0 victory over Millwall. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and probable starting XIs.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
  • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM BST)

Where to Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United Live on TV?

The Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League fixture will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK and on USA Network in the United States. Fans in India can watch the match live on JioHotstar, while viewers in Australia can follow the fixture on Stan Sport.

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How to Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League match live through the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers can also follow live updates and match developments through ESPN’s live coverage.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Team News

Leeds United come into the fixture after suffering their first defeat of the season in all competitions. Daniel Farke’s side were beaten 6-3 by Chelsea in a thrilling EFL Cup encounter after initially taking a two-goal lead at Stamford Bridge.

The Whites had made an unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign, avoiding defeat in each of their opening three matches. However, their 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend was a disappointing result after Jayden Bogle gave Leeds the lead before Luka Vuskovic equalised.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten start under Matthias Jaissle with a 1-0 victory over Millwall in the EFL Cup. The Magpies will now look to carry that momentum into Premier League action as they aim to continue their strong beginning to the campaign.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Predicted Playing XIs

Leeds United Predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Newcastle United Predicted XI: Hornicek; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Wissa.

Leeds United vs Newcastle United Match Prediction

Newcastle United will enter the contest with confidence after maintaining their unbeaten start under Matthias Jaissle. Leeds United have shown encouraging form in the Premier League despite their EFL Cup setback, and home advantage could make the contest difficult for the visitors. However, Newcastle’s current momentum could help them secure a positive result at Elland Road.

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Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
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Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More
Leeds United vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Matthias Jaissle’s Side Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Starting XI and More

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