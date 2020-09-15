Leg spinners can play some special role in upcoming IPL in Dubai starting from 19th Sept. Cricket experts believe that leg spinners will be able to take wickets with economical pace on slow and monotonous wickets in IPL-2020.

We were talking that leg spinners can prove to be very useful in the upcoming IPL. See if the turn is difficult or if the ball comes slow when it gets hit, then the leg spinners are more successful, scoring runs against them is not at all easy, with the batsman after turning at 20 to 40 degrees after the ball landing outside of the leg stump. The batsman is forced to play the ball defensively, or middle the ball, edge it and miss the wicket several times.

This time, the slow bowlers especially the leg spinners are desperate to show their power in the upcoming IPL. In this connection, our Senior Correspondent spoke to Sports Journalist Manish Sharma. According to Mr. Sharma, “There is no doubt that the slow bowler, especially the leg-spinner, will continue to dominate the IPL tournament in Dubai for over a month. There will be many reasons for this, the biggest reason is the temperature there and slow wickets without grass, where rotating the strike against the slow bowler will also be very difficult.

The best leg spinner are those who knows how to use googly well and on the spin bowling, the good batsmen dancing against their bowling. Now, in the era of short game like T-20, leg-spin bowlers have stopped flight, loops like traditional leg-spinners and most of today’s leg-spinners like Amit Mishra, Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Yazuvendra Chahal use Low-trajectory, Yorker length and fast delivery. sometimes bowling straight bowling. Which will prove to be very effective in the upcoming IPL as well. In front of which even good batsmen are unable to score freely. Manish further adds that By the way, I think Amit Mishra will also bring big change this time because he has all the variety as a leg-spinner along with a long experience.

Recently, expressing his views on bowlers in cricket, former cricketer, curator and commentator Venkat Sunderam is of the opinion that a good bowler, no matter the wicket, is the one who gives less runs and also regularly takes 3-5 wickets in every match. He was told this by Sir Gary Sobers, the world’s greatest all-rounder cricketer. Talking on upcoming IPL, Venkat claims that This will be very challenging for the grounds men who maintaining the pitches there. As far as leg spinners are concerned, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir and Rashid Latif are amazing bowlers, they will surely be successful in creating history for their respective teams. At the same time, due to the ability of fast bowlers to make frequent matches on some grounds only, there will be a possibility of crushing at the place where the front foot ball is delivered and the bowler will be injured.

Talk about the Australia-England match yesterday, I had estimated that 240 should be a winning total but the Australian team did not manage to score 200 runs and lost the last T-20 by 25 runs. It is clear to say that on the pitch where the ball stops and slows down, any batsman has difficulty in making aggressive shots and the team is not able to score big. And see, leg-spinner is considered to be the same good who tempts the batsman on googly or sometimes even on full-toss to take the wicket.

The Writer is Bureau Chief of Himalini Magazine, Nepal. He is also founder of Creatives World Media Academy.

