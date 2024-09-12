Legendary Bodybuilder Illia Golem Yefimchyk Dies At 36

Renowned as the world’s “most monstrous bodybuilder”, Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk has passed away at young age of 36.

Yefimchyk’s death was confirmed on Wednesday via the Instagram account @whoisthebestbb. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack at home on September 6 and fell into a coma.

According to Belarusian and Russian media, his wife, Anna, attempted chest compressions while waiting for medical help.

Later, talking to local media, Anna shared her distress, saying “I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died.”

Further, she expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences.

Who Is Illia Golem Yefimchyk?

Known as world’s “most monstrous bodybuilder”, Yefimchyk earned the nickname “The Mutant” in the bodybuilding community.

He maintained his 25-inch biceps through a rigorous diet of up to 16,500 calories per day, including seven meals consisting of over five pounds of steak and more than 100 pieces of sushi.

Inspired by the peak physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, he claimed impressive feats such as a 600-pound bench press, 700-pound deadlift, and 700-pound squats.

Though Yefimchyk did not compete professionally, he shared his training routines with over 100,000 followers online.

Earlier, two body builders Neil Currey and Brazilian competitor Antonio Souza also passed away recently. Currey was found dead in September 2023, with his family attributing his death to prolonged steroid use. Souza suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly after placing in the top three at a competition on August 3.