Kapil Dev Health Update, Kapil Dev suffers heart attack Hospitalised in Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer and former skipper Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. Kapil Dev has been admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night.

According to official reports, currently, he is admitted in ICU and under the close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. The cricket legend is stable and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days. Kapil Dev led India to its first-ever World Cup victory in 1983.

Dev has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for the Indian cricket team. In the longest format of the game, the all-rounder amassed 5248 runs and picked 434 wickets. Under the leadership of Dev, India lifted the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies in the final. Cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Anil Kumble and others have extended greetings for his good health and speedy recovery.

Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night: Fortis Escorts, Okhla, Delhi https://t.co/8B71eclyq1 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

Wishing Dev a speedy recovery, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals tweeted, “There’s no challenge that the #HaryanaHurricane can’t overcome.”