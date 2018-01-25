Former Manchester United star pair of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes can soon be reuniting in the Wales dressing room in the roles of manager and assistant manager respectively. Giggs wants his pal and former teammate Paul Scholes to join him in the Wales dugout. The duo is known for sharing great footballing chemistry since there youth days at Old Trafford and worked together at United between David Moyes' departure and Louis Van Gaal's arrival in 2013.

The legendary Manchester United duo of Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes can be reuniting again to terrorise their opponents but not on the football pitch this time around. Giggs who was recently appointed as the manager of the Wales national team confirmed that he had held talks with Scholes over a potential job in his coaching backroom. Wales have been put in the same group as Denmark and the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League draw. The new boss will be hoping to create an impact in his very first job as his country’s manager.

As per a report in Lausanne, Giggs wants his pal and former teammate Paul Scholes to join him in the Wales dugout. The duo is known for sharing great footballing chemistry since there youth days at Old Trafford and worked together at United between David Moyes’ departure and Louis Van Gaal’s arrival in 2013. Imagine the two geniuses together putting their brains behind Wales. Talking about his search for a companion for the assistant post, Giggs admitted Scholes will always be there. “I speak to Scholesy all the time! I saw him Saturday at Salford City,” said the Welsh legend who scored 114 times in 672 appearances. However, he added that nothing is concrete yet. “But there are no names who are concrete.”

Giggs said he is currently going all out for whatever he is being offered and is analysing all his options closely. “We are getting there (with coaching team). Nothing concrete at the moment – only Tony Roberts as goalkeeper coach who will carry on, someone I know well from my playing career with Wales.Hopefully, in the next few weeks, we will have the appointments sorted,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Giggs also reflected on how he is preparing for his first assignment as the Welsh coach and expressed his excitement of coming up against his United teammate Roy Keane who is serving as the assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland.

“When I was in the dug-out at Old Trafford (during his brief 2014 spell in caretaker charge) I was against former team-mates and that is part of the job, Of the Nations League,” he said. “It is an interesting format, being against teams of a similar quality. You see more or less any group, thinking anyone can do it.I am excited. My first engagement as Welsh coach and now we know who we will be up against in this new Nations League,” he added.