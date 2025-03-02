Home
  • Legendary Russian Freestyle Wrestler Buvaisar Saitiev Passes Away At 49

Legendary Russian Freestyle Wrestler Buvaisar Saitiev Passes Away At 49

Buvaisar Saitiev was widely regarded as one of the most dominant freestyle wrestlers in history. Competing in the 74-kilogram category, he clinched Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games, the 2004 Athens Games, and the 2008 Beijing Games.

Russian wrestling has lost one of its greatest champions, as three-time Olympic gold medalist Buvaisar Saitiev passed away at the age of 49. Russian sports officials confirmed his death on Sunday. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

About Buvaisar Saitiev

Buvaisar Saitiev was widely regarded as one of the most dominant freestyle wrestlers in history. Competing in the 74-kilogram category, he clinched Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games, the 2004 Athens Games, and the 2008 Beijing Games. His extraordinary career also included six World Championship and six European Championship titles, cementing his legacy as a wrestling legend.

Born in Khasavyurt, Dagestan, in 1975, Saitiev moved to Siberia in 1992 to train at a prestigious wrestling center. His rigorous training and technical prowess made him an unstoppable force on the mat. His younger brother, Adam Saitiev, followed in his footsteps and won Olympic gold at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Honours and Recognition

Saitiev’s contributions to wrestling earned him numerous accolades. He was named Honored Master of Sports of Russia in 1995 and was awarded several prestigious national honors, including the Order of Merit for the Fatherland (IV degree), the Order of Honor, and the Order of Friendship. His influence extended beyond the wrestling arena, as he later served as a member of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Saitiev was known for his intellectual pursuits. He was deeply influenced by Nobel laureate Boris Pasternak, often reciting the poet’s verses before matches. His philosophical outlook and commitment to personal growth made him a revered figure both in and out of the wrestling world.

Mikhail Mamiashvili, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation, expressed his deep shock at the loss, stating, “It’s hard to believe. We were supposed to fly together tomorrow.”

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev described his passing as “premature and tragic” and hailed his “inestimable” contribution to the sport.

