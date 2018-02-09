Indian captain Virat Kohli has been drawing comparisons with the greatest of the game after his recent heroics in South Africa which has left former and active cricketers impressed by his remarkable batting prowess. The latest to join Virat Kohli's fan list is the legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram who has hailed the Indian batting maestro calling him a complete player and the best to grace the field after Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal touch in the ongoing South Africa series where he has yet again started shattering records which were well kept so far. He scored his 34th ODI century in the second ODI against South Africa in Cape Town to become the first ever Indian player to have slammed a ton on the coveted ground. He also overtook former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly to have the highest individual score as an Indian in South Africa. His unbeaten 160 in 159 deliveries set the tone for yet another thumping India win as the visitors took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the crucial six-match series. After earning praise from legendary Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad for his heroics with the bat at the Newlands Stadium, Virat Kohli has left another Pakistani veteran impressed with his remarkable batting prowess.

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram is the latest to heap praises on Virat, calling him a complete player who is a treat to watch. Kohli who has made it a routine to score centuries every other game put up yet another impressive show in South Africa, a country where he had been relatively quiet over the years. But as they say, cometh the hour cometh the man, Virat after a sluggish start in the Test series bounced back to plunder three centuries including two in the ODIS. He has also remained unbeaten in the last two ODIs and boasts off an astounding average of 318. He has amassed 318 runs at a brilliant strike rate of close to 97.

He has scored 112, 46* and 160* in three ODIs contributing heavily in the winning cause for India. Kohli single-handedly took the responsibility of striding the Indian ship in the second ODI and took the score past 300 to dent South Africa’s hopes of pulling one back in the series. He combined with Shikhar Dhawan to put up a partnership of 140 runs for the second wicket after the early departure of Rohit Sharma and stood strong on the crease till the end to ensure had a fighting total on the board.

The splendid knock which left the whole cricket fraternity impressed was a no different deal for Wasim Akram who yet again showered praises on the Indian run machine. Saying that he is happy with the idea that he is done with his career and would not have to bowl to Virat Kohli who he feels is the most complete player to have graced cricket after the master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

“Kohli is a treat to watch. At times when you do think or imagine if I was young and playing against Virat Kohli where would I bowl and I do feel it would be a bit difficult to bowl at him. It doesn’t matter what sort of pitch it is because he is a complete player. I think in world cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, it’s his turn now,” Akram was quoted as saying by the India Today.

Akram who is a fan of Kohli’s supreme fitness once again credited his tough gym regime behind his rise and reckoned every other player from around the world should idolise Kohli and follow his work ethics. Earlier the Indian captain in the post-match press conference after winning the 3rd ODI in Cape Town had revealed how he had cramps while playing in the 90s but the will to put the team in a comfortable position neutralised the pain. Kohli has been a leader from all fronts, he has shown exemplary fitness routine to set an example for his teammates to follow and that is what according to Akram has been one of the biggest factors which have played in the favour of Kohli’s stupendous success in the professional circuit.

“It depends on a leader, he is leading from the front, he is a supreme athlete, he is getting runs every game. First innings, second innings, Test match, ODIs, T20Is…I think Kohli is not only a role model for India, he is a role model all over the world,” said Akram who took a whopping 916 wickets for Pakistan across formats.

Kohli has led the Indian team superbly well in the ongoing series, India has been on an undefeated streak in last 4 games including victories in 3 ODIs and last Test. The side has found the right balance with comprehensive batting and bowling performances. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been impressive in all the ODI games taking 21 wickets between them in 3 ODIs. Chahal has been the highest wicket-taker in the series so far with 11 wickets and Kuldeep following closely at 2nd spot with 10 wickets. Hailing India’s comprehensive display in the last two ODIs, Akram said it was heartening to see India perform well overseas. “The way they lost the first two Test matches and then the way they won the third Test match on a shifty, dodgy kind of pitch and then winning the (first three) ODIs so convincingly. It’s really heartening to see the way they are performing,” said Akram.