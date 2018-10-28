Leicester City's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester. As per the reports, the helicopter crashed near the stadium's car parking and soon it turned into a fireball. While there is no confirmation about the news that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on the chopper or not.

After the Premier League football match between Leicester City and West Ham, the helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha reportedly crashed outside the home stadium. According to the reports, the incident happened at around 8.38 pm, when Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter took off from the King Power Stadium. The eyewitnesses have reported that the helicopter plunged down before crashing in near the car parking.

As per a report published in BBC, a close aid to the Srivaddhanaprabha family said that the club’s 60-year-old chairman was on the helicopter. However, the news had yet to be confirmed. After the helicopter crash, emergency services rushed to the spot. While goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, former Leicester and England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and some supporters were seen in tears. “The helicopter was hovering near the stadium roof after taking off and then it started to come down. There were flames everywhere, it was horrible to see it happen in front of us,” an eyewitness said.

Theres a major incident by the King Power Stadium. Emergency services attending. pic.twitter.com/GtAbo6AHpD — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) October 27, 2018

