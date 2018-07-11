Manchester City has finally completed a sensational swoop of Leicester City talisman Riyad Mahrez for a reported sum of 60 million pounds. The Algerian will see the competition of places from Leroy Sane, Raheen Sterling, Bernardo Silva, etc at Etihad Stadium.

Premier League champions Manchester City further bolstered their star-studded attacking lineup on Tuesday after they completed a sensational swoop of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City. The Algerian moved to the Etihad outfit on a reported sum of 68 million pounds and has penned a five-year contract with them. Mahrez talked about his delight for have finally joined Pep Guardiola’s men after a long-drawn tussle with Leicester City.

The 27-year-old winger moved mountains in the winter transfer window to secure a move to Manchester City but his then employers blocked his transfer citing a number of reasons. First, it was the middle of the season and Mahrez was a crucial part of the team and second, Leicester was holding out for a bigger sum for their prized asset.

After joining the Premier League giants, Riyad Mahrez asserted that he is more than happy to have joined them. He stressed that Pep Guardiola’s side is redefining the English game and he wanted to be a part of it. “I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management,” he added.

Mahrez joined Leicester City from French side Le Havre in the winter transfer window of 2014 for a nominal sum. He surprised everyone with his tremendous quality and helped Leicester win an unprecedented Premier League title in 2015-16 beating the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United to it.

He was also named PFA Player of the Year for his 17 goals and 10 assists in that record-breaking season. Ever since then, he has been a subject of transfer speculation linking him to a host of top clubs in the world. Both Leicester City and Mahrez has reached an impasse last January when the former denied him a move to Manchester City but after six months of tussle, the Algerian finally completed his dream move.

