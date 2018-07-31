According to reports, Milan is willing to pay out €18 million for a loan move, with an option to buy the player at the end of the contract by paying another €36m. Another speculation which is doing rounds in Italian media is that AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci can switch his allegiances back to his older club Juventus after spending just one season at Rossoneri.

It increasingly looks like there is trouble in Gonzalo Higuain’s paradise ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. Reportedly, the Argentine attacker feels his starting contention at the Old Lady of Turin has come under jeopardy with his former Real Madrid teammate’s arrival at the club and hence he is actively seeking a transfer away from Juventus. In the past couple of days, AC Milan has emerged as the favourites to land the former Napoli hitman.

According to reports, Milan is willing to pay out €18 million for a loan move, with an option to buy the player at the end of the contract by paying another €36m. Another speculation which is doing rounds in Italian media is that AC Milan’s defender Leonardo Bonucci can switch his allegiances back to his older club Juventus after spending just one season at Rossoneri.

When asked upon his comment on Higuain’s potential transfer to Milan, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said, “I am not in charge of the transfer market, that is up to the club. I don’t even have a (senior) striker here, so let’s see (about transfers) because we still have to return to Italy.

“When the market closes on the 17th August the Juventus squad will be as competitive as ever. The club has worked very well and after this week of work we will go back. After that, we’ll take stock of the window, which will be an excellent one regardless of what happens next,” added Allegri.

Juventus has swooped in Cristiano Ronaldo for a whopping €100 million earlier in the month. The Italian giants also made Douglas Costa’s loan move permanent from Bayern Munich and acquired the services of Jao Cancelo from Valencia to replace departed Stephan Lichtsteiner. They have secured goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa to fill in the void left by Gianluigi Buffon.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More