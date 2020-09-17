The biggest cricket festival is just around the corner. Indian Premier League will soon be return to our television screens for its 13th edition and we can’t wait for the fun to begin. The 13th season of the IPL will take place in UAE where already so much analysis is going on.

The biggest cricket festival is just around the corner. Indian Premier League will soon be return to our television screens for its 13th edition and we can’t wait for the fun to begin. The 13th season of the IPL will take place in UAE where already so much analysis is going on.

When it comes to the IPL we have seen spinners play a very important role in T-20 cricket as they are the ones who more often than not strangle the opposition during the mid-stage of an innings.

If we talk about IPL’s 12 year history, we have seen teams like Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, intentionally, make their pitches spinner friendly.

Moreover, pitches usually breakdown in the IPL during the latter stages of the tournament and become most suitable for the spin bowling.

Before the auction no one knows that IPL will take place on UAE soil. But now the whole IPL is shifted due to the pandemic. UAE is known for it’s dry pitches because of the their humid weather.

Hence, having a top quality spinner in their ranks is an absolute must for every team and here, we are going to take a look on off spinners from every team. Because off spinners ball mostly of breaks, varying them by adjusting the line and length of the deliveries. Off spinners also bowl other types of delivery, which spin differently. Aside from these variations in spin, varying the speed, length and flight of the ball are also important.

An off spinner will create havoc for the batsman. So here are the names of off spinners from all 8 teams of the IPL 2020 who are predicting to be impactful for upcoming season ogf the IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin From Delhi capitals, Kedar Jadhav from Chennai Super Kings, Moen Ali and Washington Sundar from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jayant Yadav from Mumbai Indians, Aniruddha Joshi from Rajasthan Royals, Mohammed Nabi and Kane Williamson from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Krishnappa Gautam-Deepak Hooda-Glen Maxwell- Mujeeb Ur Rahman from Kings XI Punjab, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Among them, especially R Ashwin & Washington Sunder are the master spinner of Power Play but for this the captain must have confidence in them. Last year, Washington Sundar was fielded by RCB when this team was out of contention for semi final birth. Mujib is a very clever bowler who has all types of balls. Along with Ashwin`s off spin, the carom bll also proves to be havoc. Mohammad Nabi`s profile has not yet emerged as much as he has capabilities.

So this season it’s a treat for the eyes to watch which off spinner will create massive problems for the opponent team’s batsmen.

