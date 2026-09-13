Levante vs Barcelona La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Lamine Yamal and Co Continue Flawless Run? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI

Levante vs Barcelona La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Barcelona will travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday, September 13, to face Levante in their latest La Liga fixture. Hansi Flick’s side have made a perfect start to the 2026-27 campaign, winning all four of their league matches so far. Barcelona have also impressed in Europe, beginning their Champions League campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and probable playing XIs.

Levante vs Barcelona La Liga Match Details

Match: Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2026-27

Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia

Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, Valencia Kick-off Time: 7:45 PM IST (3:15 PM BST)

Where to Watch Levante vs Barcelona Live on TV?

The Levante vs Barcelona La Liga fixture will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India.

How to Watch Levante vs Barcelona Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Levante vs Barcelona La Liga match live through the FanCode app.

Levante vs Barcelona Team News

Barcelona head into Matchday five with most of their squad available. Eric Garcia, who missed the midweek Champions League victory over Feyenoord due to suspension, is back in contention for the La Liga fixture.

Eric Garcia suffered a nasal fracture during Barcelona’s recent league meeting with Valencia following a collision with teammate Rodri. However, he has returned to training while wearing a protective mask and is expected to be available for Sunday’s contest.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain the major absentees for Hansi Flick’s side. De Jong is recovering from a medial collateral ligament injury sustained during the summer and is not expected to return until at least October. Bardghji faces a longer spell on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his right knee.

Levante vs Barcelona Predicted Playing XIs

Levante Predicted XI: Ryan, Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez, Rey, Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez, Romero.

Barcelona Predicted XI: J Garcia, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart, Fermin, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Will Lamine Yamal and Co Continue Their Flawless Run?

Barcelona will be confident of maintaining their perfect start to the La Liga season after winning their opening four matches. Their attacking quality was on full display in the 5-0 away victory over Valencia earlier in the campaign, while they followed that performance with a 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord. Lamine Yamal will once again be one of the players to watch as Barcelona look to extend their winning run.

Levante vs Barcelona Match Prediction

Barcelona will enter the contest as the favourites given their flawless league record and impressive attacking form. Levante will have home advantage but could face a difficult challenge against a Barcelona side that has already demonstrated its ability to score freely. Hansi Flick’s team should have enough quality to secure another victory and continue their perfect start to the La Liga campaign.