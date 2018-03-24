Mercedes world champion, Lewis Hamilton finishes first at the Australian Grand Prix 2018. Latest reports suggest that the racer delivered a sizzling lap and went on to win the pole position in the event. Hamilton had also won United States Grand Prix 2017 scoring 363 pts.

Adding another feather to his cap, world champion and American Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton has grabbed the pole spot at the season’s opening at Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 24. The last lap of the race was stunningly great the way the four-time world champion made effort and went on to win the pole position. Hamilton knocked out his rivals with the margin of one minute and 21.164 seconds to claim the 73rd pole position in his career.

The two Ferrari racers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel bagged the second and third pole positions respectively. Meanwhile, Hamilton, who had delivered a sizzling lap, said that he was very happy with his performance with his lap. Hamilton said, “It was such a nice lap, I’m always striving for perfection and that was as close as I could get”. The star of the race further said that he was surprised to see the Ferraris speed. Also, Raikkonen said that having a significant gap from Hamilton is quite necessary.

Further, Raikkonen will also start off the front row on Sunday’s race. Lewis Hamilton had also won last year’s United States Grand Prix becoming the champion of the race with a brilliant score of 363 pts after the final lap in the race. Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton had bagged his first Grand Prix title at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, after which he seems to have been on a winning spree for most races that have taken place. He has won four Grand Prix championships till date with a total 2610 career points.

