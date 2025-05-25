Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Sports»
  • Lewis Hamilton Penalized Three Places At Monaco GP After Blocking Max Verstappen In Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton Penalized Three Places At Monaco GP After Blocking Max Verstappen In Qualifying

The incident occurred in Q1 when Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, was warned by his race engineer Riccardo Adami that Verstappen was on a flying lap.

Lewis Hamilton Penalized Three Places At Monaco GP After Blocking Max Verstappen In Qualifying

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix after impeding Max Verstappen during the opening phase of qualifying.


Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix after impeding Max Verstappen during the opening phase of qualifying.

Hamilton, who had originally secured P4 on the grid, will now start seventh, promoting Verstappen to P4, right behind front-row starters Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. Oscar Piastri, Norris’ McLaren teammate and the current world championship leader, will line up in third.

The incident occurred in Q1 when Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, was warned by his race engineer Riccardo Adami that Verstappen was on a flying lap. In response, Hamilton shifted left to allow space but was then incorrectly informed that Verstappen was on a slow lap. Attempting to reposition, Hamilton inadvertently moved into the path of the fast-approaching Red Bull driver.

Verstappen, though frustrated, acknowledged the miscommunication:

“It’s not nice,” said Verstappen post-qualifying. “The team told him I was driving slow when I was clearly driving fast. It’s not Lewis’s fault. I already spoke to him about it. It’s the team’s mistake.”

Hamilton’s day was already eventful as he had crashed in FP3, bringing out red flags and ending the session prematurely. Ferrari mechanics worked swiftly to rebuild his car in time for qualifying.

Despite the setback, Hamilton remains upbeat for Sunday’s race, which promises to be a thrilling battle through the streets of Monte Carlo. The penalty shifts the dynamics of the front of the grid, giving McLaren a strategic advantage with both drivers in the top three.

