Lightning Strike Claims Life Of Football Player In Peru; HORRIFIC Video Surfaces

A tragic incident unfolded in Peru when a lightning strike during a football match resulted in the death of a player and left several others injured. Reports confirm that the 39-year-old athlete, Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza, was killed instantly when lightning struck him during the game.

The unfortunate event occurred in Chilca during a regional tournament, featuring a match between local teams Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca. The game was only 22 minutes in, with Juventud Bellavista leading 2-0, when the match was abruptly halted due to the lightning strike.

Witnesses reported that de la Cruz Meza fell face-first to the ground after being hit by the bolt, leading to immediate panic among players and spectators. The impact was devastating, highlighting the dangers associated with playing in adverse weather conditions.

Injuries Sustained

In addition to de la Cruz Meza, five other individuals were affected by the lightning strike. Among them was 40-year-old Juan Chocca Llacta, the goalkeeper for Familia Chocca, who suffered severe burns and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. The other injured players included two teenagers, aged 16 and 19, as well as a 24-year-old named Cristian Cesar Pituy Cahuana. Fortunately, reports indicate that their conditions are stable.

Watch the video here:

🚨🇵🇪 Lightening Strike kills one & injures several other during Football Match in Peru This is horrible ⚠️ Has this ever happened before? pic.twitter.com/K1ujXcQZZK — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 4, 2024

Previous Incidents

This tragic incident is not isolated, as lightning strikes during sporting events have previously led to fatalities. Earlier this year, an Indonesian footballer, Septain Raharja, was also killed by a lightning bolt during a friendly match in Bandung, West Java. The 35-year-old player collapsed on the field, and despite being taken to the hospital while still breathing, he succumbed to intense burns shortly after.

In another incident within the last year, a young player in Bojonegoro, East Java, was struck by lightning during the Soeratin U-13 Cup, underscoring the persistent danger that thunderstorms pose to athletes.

MUST READ | Wriddhiman Saha Retires: Focus On Bengal’s Quest For Ranji Title