Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lightning Strike Claims Life Of Football Player In Peru; HORRIFIC Video Surfaces

A lightning strike during a football match in Peru tragically killed player Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza and injured five others, highlighting safety concerns.

Lightning Strike Claims Life Of Football Player In Peru; HORRIFIC Video Surfaces

A tragic incident unfolded in Peru when a lightning strike during a football match resulted in the death of a player and left several others injured. Reports confirm that the 39-year-old athlete, Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza, was killed instantly when lightning struck him during the game.

The unfortunate event occurred in Chilca during a regional tournament, featuring a match between local teams Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca. The game was only 22 minutes in, with Juventud Bellavista leading 2-0, when the match was abruptly halted due to the lightning strike.

Witnesses reported that de la Cruz Meza fell face-first to the ground after being hit by the bolt, leading to immediate panic among players and spectators. The impact was devastating, highlighting the dangers associated with playing in adverse weather conditions.

Injuries Sustained

In addition to de la Cruz Meza, five other individuals were affected by the lightning strike. Among them was 40-year-old Juan Chocca Llacta, the goalkeeper for Familia Chocca, who suffered severe burns and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. The other injured players included two teenagers, aged 16 and 19, as well as a 24-year-old named Cristian Cesar Pituy Cahuana. Fortunately, reports indicate that their conditions are stable.

Watch the video here:

Previous Incidents

This tragic incident is not isolated, as lightning strikes during sporting events have previously led to fatalities. Earlier this year, an Indonesian footballer, Septain Raharja, was also killed by a lightning bolt during a friendly match in Bandung, West Java. The 35-year-old player collapsed on the field, and despite being taken to the hospital while still breathing, he succumbed to intense burns shortly after.

In another incident within the last year, a young player in Bojonegoro, East Java, was struck by lightning during the Soeratin U-13 Cup, underscoring the persistent danger that thunderstorms pose to athletes.

MUST READ | Wriddhiman Saha Retires: Focus On Bengal’s Quest For Ranji Title

Filed under

Football Lightning Strike Peru sports news
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Bhagwant Mann Calls For Sudden Press Conference; Condemns Attacks In Canada

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Entertainment

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox