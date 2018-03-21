Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba has backed the Brazilian superstar Neymar to win the Ballon d’Or with Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Ever since his transfer to PSG from Barcelona, Neymar has been strongly linked with a possible return to the Spanish league. Neymar joined Les Parisiens last season after completing a record-breaking €222 million deal from La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Amid the speculations about Neymar joining Real Madrid or returning back to FC Barcelona, former Chelsea star Didier Drogba has backed the Brazilian superstar to win the Ballon d’Or with Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Neymar, who joined Les Parisiens last season after completing a record-breaking €222 million deal from La Liga giants FC Barcelona, has been strongly linked with a possible return to the Spanish league. Ever since PSG were eliminated by defending champions Real Madrid, the news of Neymar leaving Parc des Princes are making headlines.

Unai Emery’s men were considered as UEFA Champions League’s dark horses and one of the favourites to clinch the title this season. Despite their heavy attacking pedigree, the Ligue 1 giants were forced to bow out of the competition by Zinedine Zidane’s men. Following Neymar’s terrible injury against Olympique de Marseille in the Le Classique (French Clasico), Real Madrid latched on the opportunity and inflicted more pain after a successful 3-1 win over PSG in the first leg. Madrid painted Paris white with a comfortable 5-2 aggregate in the knockout stage.

After being sidelined with a fractured foot, Neymar recently said that his past five months in France have been equivalent to five years. With Neymar expressing his discontent, former Chelsea star Didier Drogba still believes that he can conquer everything at PSG. “He has the qualities to win the Ballon d’Or in Paris, he has the determination,” the 2012 UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea told Le Parisien. When asked about whether he can have a future at PSG, the 40-year old asserted that Neymar’s presence is essential for PSG because he brings a lot to Unai Emery’s side.

