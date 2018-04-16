PSG conquered the Ligue 1 title in a superb fashion on Sunday after handing an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to fierce-rivals AS Monaco. The Parc des Princes outfit won the French league fifth time in last six seasons proving their dominance in the domestic competitions. Ironically, despite the unbelievable numbers and stunning performances that PSG has delivered, coach Unai Emery is expected to to be sacked by the end of the current season.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) conquered the 2017-18 Ligue 1 for a stellar fifth time in six years after registering a thumping 7-1 victory over league rivals AS Monaco at Parc Des Princes on Sunday night. PSG won the league after gaining an unassailable lead of 17 points over second-placed Monaco with just 5 games left to be played. PSG leads the Ligue 1 table with 87 points while Monaco lies at second spot with 70 points. Olympique Lyon and Marseille are separated on goal difference as they lie at the 3rd and 4th spot with 66 points each.

PSG couldn’t have asked for a better fixture to conclude the French league. The French capital club was one win away from winning the league and interestingly, they got the opportunity to seal the deal against fierce-rivals Monaco. Young midfielder Giovani Le Celso opened the floodgates for his side while his Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria ran riots in the middle of the pitch. Routine goal-scorer Edinson Cavani was on the scoresheet along with Julian Draxler. Monaco’s Radamel Falcao scored an own goal in his side’s unfortunate outing while the only salvation for the losing side came through Rony Lopes.

PSG subjugated every challenge they faced and belittled the strongest of the contenders this season. With the attacking trio of Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe, PSG thwarted the opposition defences at will. The French capital club has scored an outrageous 103 goals so far in the league while they have conceded just 23 goals. To say the least about the goal-scoring exploits of PSG players, Cavani leads the top goal-scorer chart with 25 goals while Neymar occupies the second spot with 19 goals.

Kylian Mbappe has also given a respectable return of 13 goals in his debut season for PSG. The Parc des Princes outfit has won 28 games and lost just 2 out of the 33 games they have played so far in the league. They have played only 3 games which ended in a draw. Ironically, despite the unbelievable numbers and stunning performances that PSG has delivered, coach Unai Emery is expected to to be sacked by the end of the current season.

