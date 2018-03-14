Amid the growing speculations about Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar joining either FC Barcelona or Real Madrid in the next transfer season, Neymar Sr, who is also the agent of his son spoke to club president Nasser Al- Khelaifi. During their meeting, Neymar Sr revealed that Neymar is only focused on returning back to PSG and will not return to La Liga, a league where the former Santos man became a household name. Neymar Sr hopes that he'll be back to play cup and league games this season.

Neymar’s father has rubbished rumours about the Brazilian superstar leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) next season. Whether it’s defending European champion Real Madrid or La Liga leaders FC Barcelona, it is fair to that PSG superstar is a wanted man and any transfer news about the Brazilian superstar always ends up making headlines. Neymar has been strongly linked with a possible return in La Liga ever since Unai Emery’s men were knocked out by defending champions Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 phase.

As per reports, amid the high tension about Neymar, who is likely to hand over a transfer request, PSG president Nasser Al- Khelaifi visited the Brazilian’s residence to take the matter into his cognizance. With Nasser Al- Khelaifi visiting the Brazilian at home, Neymar Sr addressed his son’s never-ending saga and said that Neymar has a future at Parc des Princes. According to Neymar’s father, the former FC Barcelona and Santos star is very much motivated to come back as soon as possible. “He is happy, very motivated and enthusiastic to come back as soon as possible,” Neymar Sr was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Manchester United’s early exit from Champions League nothing new for Jose Mourinho. Here’s why

“He’s doing his best to come back soon. We hope he’ll be back to play cup and league games this season,” Neymar Sr added. Earlier, the 26-year old received the backing of his former Barcelona teammates Phillip Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic, who were ready to welcome the Brazilian stalwart with open arms at Camp Nou. Coutinho said that it would be ‘awesome’ if Neymar finds his way back to FC Barcelona. His teammate Ivan Rakitic told reporters that for him, Neymar is one of the players who he will always have a place in his team.

ALSO READ: After Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho supports Neymar’s Barcelona return from PSG

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App