Barcelona FC defender Thomas Vermaelen believes his former Barca coach Luis Enrique can turn out as a big success in the English Premier League. The former Barcelona manager has been considered as the favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

With the rumours linking Luis Enrique restarting his manager career in Premier League, Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has backed his former Barca coach, who can turn out as a big success in the English league. Enrique decided to bow out of Camp Nou as Barcelona manager last season has been in speculation about continuing his career in the Premier League. With Chelsea manager Antonio Conte facing the axe of the Blues supporters, Enrique has been considered as the favourite to take over the reign at Chelsea.

Enrique in his Barcelona managerial career clinched three Copa del Rey titles, two Spanish league titles (La Liga) and one 2014-15 UEFA Champions League. Vermaelen, who was signed by Enrique in 2014 praised the Spaniard and asserted that he can easily flourish like Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in the Premier League. The Belgium defender spent his first season mostly on the sidelines and was plagued by injuries which curtained his debut season where Barca under Enrique ended up winning the treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League).

“I think it’s similar to what you’re seeing with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City,” Thomas Vermaelen was quoted as saying by the Guardian. Vermaelen strongly believes that Spanish influence into English football can work very well. “You bring a bit of the Spanish influence into English football and it might take time but it can work very well,” Vermaelen was quoted as saying. The 33-year old former Arsenal defender had a very good relationship with Luis Enrique. “I had a very good relationship with Luis Enrique. The way he talks to players is very good. He knows how to make a player feel right,” Vermaelen said. Vermaelen asserted that for him, Luis Enrique is indeed one of the best managers he has ever worked with.