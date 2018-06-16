Argentina were held to a draw by World Cup debutants Iceland on Saturday in the opening match of Group D at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, with Lionel Messi blowing a gilt-edged opportunity for victory when he missed a penalty.

The Iceland goalkeeper, Hannes Halldorsson, saved 6 potential goals, including Lionel Messi’s penalty kick to draw 1-1 against Argentina in the opening match of Group D at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. The game went all square but it sure felt like a win for Iceland.

Argentina took the lead in the 19th minute when Sergio Aguero netted his first World Cup goal but soon after Alfred Finnbogason made history for Iceland with his equaliser.

Iceland created first-half chances despite Argentina having ball possession for 80% of the game.

The second-half was dreadful but Hallgrímsson’s men frustrated the South Americans with vital blocks and interception. Sampaoli’s men tried hard to sneak in an equaliser but were left disappointed in the end.

The biggest disappointing moment for the South American team in the match came when Lionel Messi’s penalty kick was saved in the 64th-minute by Iceland’s Halldorsson. With this miss, Messi missed the chance to counter or at least match the performance of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the ‘cold’ night pressure will be on Argentina to deliver against Croatia. Meanwhile, the smallest country in the World Cup, in terms of population, will look to maintain momentum after taming the favourites.

With this win, Iceland have become the smallest country ever to get a point at the World Cup.

