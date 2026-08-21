Lionel Messi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo Again: Barcelona Jersey Fetches Six Times More Than Real Madrid Shirt at Auction

Messi Beat Ronaldo in Whopping Off-Field Battle: Lionel Messi has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo in an unusual off-field battle after a Barcelona jersey worn by the Argentine superstar fetched more than six times the price of a Ronaldo shirt at auction. Messi’s match-worn jersey sold for US$66,107 (around Rs 56.4 lakh), while a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from his Real Madrid days was sold for US$10,601 (around Rs 9.05 lakh).

How Much Did Messi’s Jersey Sell For?

A Barcelona No. 10 jersey worn by Lionel Messi was sold for US$66,107 at auction. The shirt came from the personal collection of former Manchester United masseur Rod Thornley and had an unusual story behind how he acquired it.

The jersey was worn by Messi during Barcelona’s visit to Old Trafford for a goalless pre-season match in 2012. Thornley had contacted Gerard Pique before the game and personally requested Messi’s shirt. After the match, Pique took Thornley into the Barcelona dressing room, where Messi was still wearing the jersey.

How Did Rod Thornley Get Lionel Messi’s Jersey?

Thornley recalled asking Pique to help him secure Messi’s shirt before Barcelona’s visit to Manchester. His request was fulfilled after the match, when Pique brought him into Barcelona’s dressing room.

Messi personally removed the shirt, signed it and handed it to Thornley. The personal interaction, along with the fact that the shirt was match-worn and signed by Messi, significantly increased its appeal to collectors.

How Much Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Sell For?

A Cristiano Ronaldo jersey from his Real Madrid period sold for US$10,601 (around Rs 9.05 lakh). The shirt was issued during the 2014-15 season and also came from Rod Thornley’s personal collection.

Unlike the Messi jersey, Ronaldo’s shirt was not worn by the Portuguese star during the match. However, it carried a personal message for Thornley, who had previously worked with Ronaldo during his Manchester United career.

Why Was Messi’s Jersey More Valuable?

The Messi jersey had several elements that increased its value. It was match-worn, signed personally by Messi and came with a documented story involving a Manchester United staff member and the Barcelona dressing room. The shirt also represented the Argentine’s iconic No. 10 during his Barcelona career.

Ronaldo’s jersey had a strong personal connection through Thornley’s time working with him at Manchester United, but it was not match-worn by the player. That distinction likely contributed to the substantial difference in auction prices.