LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory

Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory

Lionel Messi scored twice to become the Leagues Cup's all-time leading scorer as Inter Miami rallied to beat Atlético San Luis 4-2 in a rain-delayed clash.

Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace; Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami's 4-2 Victory. Photo X
Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace; Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami's 4-2 Victory. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 17:09 IST

Inter Miami produced an impressive comeback to defeat Atlético San Luis 4-2 in a rain-affected Leagues Cup clash on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi stealing the spotlight by becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

The Argentine icon struck twice in the first half, taking his tally to 14 Leagues Cup goals in just 12 appearances and surpassing Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga, who previously held the record with 13. It was also Messi’s first brace since the FIFA World Cup, marking another milestone in his remarkable career.

You Might Be Interested In

The evening did not begin according to plan for Miami. Atlético San Luis grabbed an early advantage in the seventh minute when David Rodríguez headed home to stun the hosts. However, Messi wasted little time responding.

Just four minutes later, Noah Allen delivered a precise long ball into the box, and Messi calmly guided his finish beyond goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez to restore parity. The equaliser shifted the momentum firmly in Miami’s favour as the home side began to dominate possession and create regular chances.

Messi struck again just before halftime, finishing from close range after another incisive attacking move to give Inter Miami a 2-1 lead heading into the break. His influence extended beyond scoring, as he also created opportunities for his teammates throughout the contest.

Inter Miami increased their advantage in the second half through Telasco Segovia before severe weather temporarily halted proceedings. Lightning in the area forced officials to suspend play for around 30 minutes, with players and supporters waiting for conditions to improve before the match resumed.

Following the restart, Atlético San Luis pulled one back through Rafa Llorente to keep the contest alive. However, Inter Miami sealed the result in stoppage time when defender Micael powered home a header from Messi’s delivery, capping another memorable performance from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Allen enjoyed an outstanding night as well, registering three assists, while Miami stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches across all competitions.

The match also marked Messi’s first start since the World Cup, having returned as a substitute during last weekend’s 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew after helping Argentina reach a second successive World Cup final.

Inter Miami were without Luis Suárez, who is serving a six-match Leagues Cup suspension following last season’s final against Seattle. Despite the Uruguayan’s absence, Messi inspired Miami to another important victory as they continued their pursuit of a second Leagues Cup title.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory
Tags: David RodriguezFootball newsInter Miami 4-2 Atletico San LuisInter Miami newsInter Miami vs Atletico San LuisLeagues Cup 2026lionel messiLionel Messi braceLuis Suarez suspensionMessi all-time leading scorerMessi Leagues Cup recordMicael goalNoah Allen assistsRafa LlorenteTelasco Segovia

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory
Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory
Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory
Lionel Messi Creates History With Brace, Sets Huge Leagues Cup Record in Inter Miami’s 4-2 Victory

QUICK LINKS