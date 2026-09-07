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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue

Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could finally share the pitch for the same team in a historic reunion later this year. The two football legends have never played together at club or international level despite dominating world football for more than a decade. However, Carlos Tevez is hoping to bring the pair together for his long-awaited farewell match at Boca Juniors in December. Here are all the details, including the possible date and venue.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Play in One Team? Carlos Tevez Makes Huge Revelation, Check Possible Date, Venue
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Play in One Team? Carlos Tevez Makes Huge Revelation, Check Possible Date, Venue

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 12:53 IST

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could finally share the pitch for the same team in a historic reunion later this year. The two football legends have never played together at club or international level despite dominating world football for more than a decade. However, Carlos Tevez is hoping to bring the pair together for his long-awaited farewell match at Boca Juniors in December. Here are all the details, including the possible date and venue.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Play Together?

Carlos Tevez is planning a star-studded testimonial match at Boca Juniors’ iconic La Bombonera stadium in December, with around 60 elite footballers expected to take part. The former Argentina and Manchester United forward has revealed that he wants to bring Messi and Ronaldo together for the special occasion.

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Tevez made the revelation while speaking on streaming channel Olga, saying, “We will bring them together.” The 42-year-old is also reportedly in discussions with Boca Juniors to finalise either December 12-13 or the following weekend for the farewell match.

Carlos Tevez Wants Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion

Tevez remains hopeful that he can convince both football icons to participate in his farewell game. The Argentine revealed that he is still connected with Messi and Ronaldo through WhatsApp and is particularly optimistic about bringing the Portugal legend to Argentina.

Tevez even joked that he would personally travel to bring Ronaldo to Argentina for the occasion. If both players agree to participate, the testimonial could provide a rare opportunity for the two greatest footballers of their generation to share the same team and pitch.

Carlos Tevez’s Connection With Messi, Ronaldo

Tevez has a unique connection with both Messi and Ronaldo. He played alongside Messi for Argentina during his international career, while he also spent two seasons with Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2007 and 2009.

The Argentine forward’s farewell match is therefore expected to bring together several stars from different stages of his illustrious career. A reunion involving Messi and Ronaldo would undoubtedly be the biggest attraction of the event.

Possible Date, Venue for Messi-Ronaldo Reunion

  • Event: Carlos Tevez Farewell/Testimonial Match
  • Possible Date: December 12-13, 2026, or the following weekend
  • Venue: La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Expected Participants: Around 60 elite footballers
  • Major Attraction: Potential Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Will Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Play Together?

For now, Messi and Ronaldo’s participation remains a possibility rather than a confirmed arrangement. Tevez’s comments show his intention to make the reunion happen, but neither player has officially confirmed that they will feature in the testimonial.

If Tevez succeeds in bringing both legends to La Bombonera, football fans could witness an unprecedented moment as Messi and Ronaldo finally play together in the same team.

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Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue
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Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue
Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue
Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue
Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue

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