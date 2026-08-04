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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online

Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online

Lionel Messi has donated €80,000 to support reconstruction efforts in Madrid's wildfire-hit Sierra Oeste region as emergency teams continue monitoring hotspots.

Lionel Messi Donates 80,000 Euros to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires; Wins Hearts. Photo X
Lionel Messi Donates 80,000 Euros to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires; Wins Hearts. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 19:37 IST

Lionel Messi has stepped forward to support communities affected by the devastating wildfires in Madrid, donating €80,000 towards reconstruction efforts in one of the worst-hit areas of the Spanish capital.

The contribution from the Argentina superstar was revealed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the regional government of Madrid. Ayuso publicly acknowledged Messi’s gesture and expressed her gratitude to the football icon for helping those affected by the fires.

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“Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid,” Ayuso said. “I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves.”

Messi’s donation comes at a time when authorities and emergency services continue to deal with the aftermath of the wildfires that swept across parts of the Madrid region in recent weeks.

The situation has shown signs of improvement after the flames were finally brought under containment following almost two weeks of firefighting efforts. However, authorities remain on alert, with emergency personnel continuing to monitor the affected areas and deal with potentially dangerous hotspots.

The San Juan reservoir area remains one of the locations requiring particular attention. Firefighters, forest firefighting specialists and environmental protection personnel are still deployed across the region as efforts continue to ensure that the fire does not spread again.

According to the latest situation, 16 ground units remain involved in the operation. Their focus is not only on controlling remaining hotspots but also on securing areas already affected by the blaze.

Residents Still Unable To Return

Despite the improved conditions, the wildfire has continued to disrupt daily life for residents in several communities.

People living in seven residential areas across Pelayos de la Presa and San Martín de Valdeiglesias have yet to receive permission to return to their homes. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation before allowing residents back into the affected zones.

Several important routes also remain closed as a precaution. Access roads leading towards the San Juan reservoir and Alberche beach have been shut, while the M-957 road remains inaccessible until officials determine that it is safe to reopen.

Messi’s donation therefore arrives at a crucial moment, offering financial support for the rebuilding process while emergency teams continue their work on the ground.

The gesture also adds another chapter to Messi’s long history of charitable initiatives, with the Argentina captain using his global influence to support communities facing difficult circumstances.

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Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online
Tags: 000 donationargentina captain messilionel messilionel messi donation madridlionel messi latest newsmadrid wildfiremadrid wildfire reconstructionmadrid wildfiresmessi charitymessi donationmessi humanitarian gesturesan juan reservoir firesierra oeste madridsierra oeste wildfire

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Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online
Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online
Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online
Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online

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