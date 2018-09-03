Lionel Messi was instrumental in Barcelona's La Liga triumph in 2017-18 season scoring 34 goals and creating another 12 for his teammates. What has been hurting Barcelona and Lionel Messi fans the most is that the Argentine talisman was the top scorer and joint-top assist maker of last season in the Spanish league.

Lionel Messi has been snubbed by FIFA for the best player award for the first time in 12 years

When FIFA announced the final 3-man shortlist for the Best Men’s Player of the Year award on Monday, it caused a major uproar among the Barcelona fans and they had all the right to be frustrated. For the first time in 12 years, FIFA had overlooked Barca icon Lionel Messi despite his phenomenal exploits last season. Cristiano Ronaldo continued to be named in the final three for the 8th successive season while his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric and Liverpool’s frontman Mohamed Salah completed the list.

Furthermore, Messi created most goal-scoring chances, completed most key passes, most successful in take-ons, most goals free kick, most number of shots at goals and so on.

There is a widespread thought that if not declared a winner, Messi should have been at least included in the final three of FIFA’s the Best Men’s Player of the Year award.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 44 goals in all competitions, to Messi’s 45, and assisted another 8. What makes Ronaldo a prime candidate for the FIFA’s best player award is his UEFA Champions League win with Real Madrid. He scored a sensational 15 goals in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Mohamed Salah had an unbelievable season with Liverpool last year where he scored a staggering 44 goals and assisted 16 more. While Luka Modric also won Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo last year, but he takes the cherry away with a phenomenal FIFA World Cup campaign with Croatia in France where he led his international side against France.

